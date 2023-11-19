Apollo Developer Launches ‘Language Pal’ iOS Widget

Apollo developer Christian Selig is on to his next project, announcing an iOS widget to help users learn a new language.
Selig created the popular Apollo Reddit client, widely considered to be one of the best third-party Reddit apps available. Unfortunately, Selig had to shut Apollo down after Reddit’s controversial API pricing made it impossible to carry on.
Selig has taken to X to announce his latest endeavor, Language Pal, an iOS widget to help users learn a language.
Introducing Language Pal, easily learn languages right on your iOS Home Screen, no opening apps needed! Available now (for free!) in Pixel Pals! 🥳🇫🇷🇪🇸🇩🇪🇮🇹🌍🇨🇦🇮🇳🇨🇳🇰🇷🇯🇵
