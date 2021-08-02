Android 2.3.7 and Older Versions in the Cold

Google is cutting off Android 2.3.7 and older from logging in, leaving the aging versions of the mobile OS in the cold.

Android is currently on the 11th major version, with versions 2.3 released over a decade ago. Nonetheless, some users are still running the ancient version of the OS.

Google is warning that it will soon block Android 2.3.7 and older from logging into Google services, effective September 27.

As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting September 27, 2021. If you sign into your device after September 27, you may get username or password errors when you try to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps.

If your device has the ability to update to a newer Android version (3.0+), we advise you to do so in order to maintain access to Google apps and services on that device.

While no on likes being left behind, Google has certainly supported the older OS far more than what would be considered a reasonable amount of time.