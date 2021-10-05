Android 12 Hits AOSP, Pixel Support MIA

Google has announced the release of Android 12 to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), but the anticipated release for Pixel phones didn’t happen.

At its core, Android is an open source operating system, one that anyone can modify and use for their own purposes. There are a number of Android flavors, such as the excellent CalyxOS, that take the AOSP to create a more private, de-Googled version of Android.

More often than not, when Google releases a new version of Android to the AOSP, the company’s Pixel line of phones receive immediate support. As a result, with Android 12 expected October 4, many thought the Pixels would automatically be able to update, just as in times past.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t appear to be the case this time around. Android 12 has hit the AOSP, but there isn’t a version yet for the Pixels, according to a Google blog post.