AMC CEO Wants His Pay Frozen in 2023

AMC CEO Adam Aron wants his company’s board of directors to freeze his pay in 2023 over concerns for shareholders.
With an economic downturn, many companies are looking for ways to cut costs and reduce expenses. Many have turned to layoffs as a prime way to accomplish those goals. AMC’s Aron has a different idea, however, calling on his board to freeze his pay for 2023.
Aron also asked his company’s top executives to follow his lead.
Aron made clear he believes that what he is doing, and asking his management team to do, is the right course of action.
Aron’s take is a refreshing change from the stand many CEOs take.