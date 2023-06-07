Amazon Will Reportedly Unveil An Ad-Supported Prime Video Plan

Amazon may unveil an ad-supported Prime Video plan in an effort to expand the streaming service’s reach.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Amazon’s plans come as the company is looking to expand its advertising business, as well as better compete with rivals, many of whom have already unveiled ad-supported plans.

Despite the financial headwinds Amazon and the rest of the tech industry are facing, the company’s ad business has been a noticeable bright spot. WSJ reports that ad buyers are eager to buy more ads on the platform’s premium programming.

It is unclear at this time exactly how Amazon may introduce an ad-supported plan. One option being considered, that is sure to be unpopular, is to start introducing more ads into existing plans and then give customers the option to pay more to remove them.

Hopefully, Amazon opts to create an entirely new tier, rather than messing with existing plans.