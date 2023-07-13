Amazon Touts Its ‘Biggest Prime Day Event Ever’

Amazon scored a major hit with its latest prime day, saying it was the company’s “biggest prime day event ever.”

According to the company, Prime members purchased some 375 million items over the course of the two-day event and saved more than $2.5 billion.

“The first day of Prime Day was the largest sales day in Amazon’s history, and Prime members saved more this year than any other Prime Day event,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Amazon Stores. “Prime is an incredible value, and we’re proud to offer additional value for members through exclusive deals events like Prime Day. Thank you to our Prime members for continuing to shop in our store, and to our employees and independent sellers around the world who delivered for customers this Prime Day.”

Another factor that helped boost Prime Day was the company’s Buy with Prime initiative, “a new Prime member perk that offers U.S.-based members the benefits they love and trust when shopping directly from participating brands’ websites.”

Amazon’s results are good news for the company, as well as the e-commerce market and economy in general.