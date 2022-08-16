Amazon Raising Fees for Third-Party Sellers During the Holidays

Amazon is raising third-party seller fees during the holidays, the first time the e-commerce giant has ever done so.

Rising inflation is hitting all corners of life, impacting individuals and businesses alike. According to CNBC, Amazon is raising fees for third-party sellers in response to the economic challenges it’s facing.

The company sent an email to sellers using Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), informing them that they would have to pay $0.35 per item sold in the US and Canada between October 15 and January 14. Amazon said “expenses are reaching new heights,” necessitating the price hike.

“Our selling partners are incredibly important to us, and this is not a decision we made lightly,” Amazon said in the email.

The move is not surprising, given that FBA handles the entire processing of packaging and delivering goods to customers, a process that is directly affected by rising labor and fuel costs.