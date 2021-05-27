Amazon, Microsoft and Google Bidding on $1 Billion Boeing Cloud Contract

The Big Three in the cloud industry are bidding on a contract for Boeing, valued at $1 billion.

Amazon, Microsoft and Google are the top three cloud providers and routinely try to outbid each other for major contracts. According to The Information, their latest point of competition is a multi-year cloud contract for Boeing.

The contract has special significance for Amazon and Microsoft since both companies are based in the Seattle area, like Boeing itself. Winning the contract would give either company a big local win, and allow them to represent another local icon.

The deal is thought to be worth at least $1 billion over the next several years.