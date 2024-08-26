Amazon Kills Echo Show 8 Photos Edition PhotoPlus Feature

Amazon is pulling the plug on another service, this time killing the PhotoPlus subscription feature of its Echo Show 8 Photos Edition.

The Echo Show 8 Photos Edition doubled as a digital picture frame, giving users the ability to display their photos indefinitely, as long as they were subscribed to the PhotoPlus service. Unfortunately, Amazon is canceling those subscriptions, and effectively killing the only real reason to buy the Echo Show 8 Photos Edition over the standard Echo Show 8.

The company announced the change in an email to subscribers:

Dear PhotoPlus customers, We’re writing to inform you that starting on 09/23/2024, we will end support for the PhotoPlus subscription. PhotPlus makes photos the primary home screen content you see on your Echo Show 8 and includes 2 GB of storage with Amazon Photos. We will automatically cancel your PhotosPlus subscription on 09/12/2024 — you do not need to take any action. You can continue enjoying the benefits of PhotosPlus until 09/12/2024. After your subscription period ends, photos will no longer be the primary home screen content on your Echo Show 8. However, you can continue to use the 25 GB of Amazon Photos storage. To manage the content shown on your Echo Show 8 home screen, navigate to Settings > Home Content.

As the email points out, a person’s photos will no longer be the primary content displayed on the home screen. Instead, ads will be displayed after three hours.

Amazon has made no secret of the fact that it is trying to monetize its various devices and services as the company looks to cut costs. PhotoPlus evidently did not have enough subscribers to justify the costs, and the company was clearly unwilling to spend any more in an effort to boost the user base.