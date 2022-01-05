Airbnb ‘Lookin Into’ Accepting Crypto

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said the company is “looking into” accepting cryptocurrencies for payment.

Chesky asked Twitter what features they most wanted the company to launch in 2022, leading users to sound off on what mattered most to them.

If Airbnb could launch anything in 2022, what would it be? — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 2, 2022

As it turns out, one of the most popular requests was for crypto support. As some individuals pointed out, this would make it much easier for overseas customers, since some countries block international payments.

Evidently, the company is already working on it.

We are looking into this — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 4, 2022

Airbnb’s accepting crypto would be a major boost to the overall crypto market, and provide customers with an excellent option to simplify international payments.