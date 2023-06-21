AI Non-Profit Poaches Apple’s Head of Machine Learning For CEO

Apple’s head of machine learning, Ali Farhadi, is leaving the company to become CEO of an AI non-profit.

Ali Farhadi joined Apple from Allen Institute for AI (AI2) in 2020, when the Cupertino company bought Xnor.ai, which Farhadi co-founded while at AI2. Farhadi went on to head up Apple’s machine learning efforts.

Farhadi is now rejoining the institute he previously spent six years with, only this time as CEO.

“As we face unprecedented changes in the development and usage of AI, I could not think of a better time to return to AI2 as CEO,” said Farhadi. “Today more than ever, the world needs truly open and transparent AI research that is grounded in science and a place where data, algorithms, and models are open and available to all. I believe this radical approach to openness is essential for building the next generation of AI. The world class researchers and engineers at AI2 are uniquely positioned to lead this new open and trusted approach to AI development.”

“Ali is the truly rare leader who combines expertise as an executive, entrepreneur, academic, and researcher. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated the transformative power of AI through his unique ability to channel deep scientific research into product solutions,” said Dr. Peter Lee, member of AI2’s board of directors and corporate vice president of Microsoft Research & Incubations. “As the premier AI research and engineering nonprofit, AI2’s work to advance the science and impact of artificial intelligence on a global scale has never been more critical. We are thrilled that Ali will lead the organization’s next chapter and carry on Paul Allen’s vision for AI as a positive force in the world.”

Farhadi will begin his new role effective July 31.