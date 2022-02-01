86% of Developers Want Legislation to Open App Stores

With the Open App Markets Act (OAMA) making its way through the Senate, at least 86% of developers are in favor of app marketplace legislation.

The OAMA is bipartisan legislation aimed at Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store. The legislation is designed to reduce Apple and Google’s role as gatekeepers for their respective platforms.

“This legislation will tear down coercive anticompetitive walls in the app economy, giving consumers more choices and smaller startup tech companies a fighting chance,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal. “For years, Apple and Google have squashed competitors and kept consumers in the dark—pocketing hefty windfalls while acting as supposedly benevolent gatekeepers of this multi-billion dollar market. I’m proud to partner with Senators Blackburn and Klobuchar in this breakthrough blow against Big Tech bullying. This bipartisan bill will help break these tech giants’ ironclad grip, open the app economy to new competitors, and give mobile users more control over their own devices.”

According to the Coalition of App Fairness, 86% of developers want legislation that will prevent anti-competitive practices, as well as prevent Apple and Google from favoring their own apps and services. Developers clearly hope the OAMA will help level the playing field.

“The evidence is clear – app developers want the Open App Markets Act to pass so that they can have the opportunity to compete in a fair digital marketplace,” said Meghan DiMuzio, Executive Director for the Coalition for App Fairness. “For too long, developers have been harmed by gatekeepers’ monopolistic practices, and consumers have suffered from less choice and innovation. We applaud Congress’ leadership on this issue to date and continue to urge members of Congress to act quickly to ensure a fair and competitive marketplace.”