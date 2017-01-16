Where to Watch the Presidential Inauguration on YouTube

"From conventions to debates to election day, millions of you came to YouTube over the past year to stay informed and engage in a conversation on the 2016 U.S. election," noted Brandon Feldman, who is in charge of News & Politics Partnerships at YouTube.

YouTube is live streaming inauguration coverage from more news sources than ever before:

"You'll also be able to feel what it's like to be in the center of the action - look out for special coverage from some of the channels above in 360 degrees and amazing 4K quality," said Feldman.

YouTube has setup a news site for all things politics including live streams here: https://www.youtube.com/news