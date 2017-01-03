Mark Zuckerberg's 2017 Challenge Is Visiting and Meeting People In All 50 States

Mark Zuckerberg has posted his 2017 personal challenge, and it's pretty easy compared to his previous challenges such as running 365 miles, building an system AI for his home or learning Mandarin. This year he's committed to visiting the 30 states he hasn't been to yet and meeting people that are working and living in those states.

"My personal challenge for 2017 is to have visited and met people in every state in the US by the end of the year," writes Zuckerberg. "I've spent significant time in many states already, so I'll need to travel to about 30 states this year to complete this challenge. After a tumultuous last year, my hope for this challenge is to get out and talk to more people about how they're living, working and thinking about the future."

He said that he and his wife Priscilla have visited many cities throughout the world in 2016 and now are "excited to explore more of our country and meet more people here" in the US. He seems to be reacting to the election somewhat when he writes about a "greater sense of divsion."