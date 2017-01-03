Mark Zuckerberg's 2017 Challenge Is Visiting and Meeting People In All 50 States

Mark Zuckerberg has posted his 2017 personal challenge, and it's pretty easy compared to his previous challenges such as running 365 miles, building an system AI for his home or learning Mandarin. This year he's committed to visiting the 30 states he hasn't been to yet and meeting people that are working and living in those states.
"My personal challenge for 2017 is to have visited and met people in every state in the US by the end of the year," writes Zuckerberg. "I've spent significant time in many states already, so I'll need to travel to about 30 states this year to complete this challenge. After a tumultuous last year, my hope for this challenge is to get out and talk to more people about how they're living, working and thinking about the future."
He said that he and his wife Priscilla have visited many cities throughout the world in 2016 and now are "excited to explore more of our country and meet more people here" in the US. He seems to be reacting to the election somewhat when he writes about a "greater sense of divsion."
"Going into this challenge, it seems we are at a turning point in history. For decades, technology and globalization have made us more productive and connected. This has created many benefits, but for a lot of people it has also made life more challenging. This has contributed to a greater sense of division than I have felt in my lifetime. We need to find a way to change the game so it works for everyone."
"My work is about connecting the world and giving everyone a voice," said Zuckerberg. "I want to personally hear more of those voices this year. It will help me lead the work at Facebook and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative so we can make the most positive impact as the world enters an important new period."
"My trips this year will take different forms -- road trips with Priscilla, stops in small towns and universities, visits to our offices across the country, meetings with teachers and scientists, and trips to fun places you recommend along the way."
"I've enjoyed doing these challenges with our community and I'll post tomorrow about how everyone around the world can join in. I'm looking forward to this challenge and I hope to see you out there!"