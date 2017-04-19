IBM Puts Watson into the Hands of Marketers

IBM has announced new cognitive capabilities for IBM Watson Marketing Insights, IBM's cloud-based marketing and customer analytics platform that uses the Watson's artificial intelligence computer system to better examine and predict customer behavior..

Audience insights is a cognitive feature that reveals key predictors in customer data based on their interactions with the brand across channels including email, digital, social media and in-store, as well as customer attributes. This data is continuously updated, revealing new audience profiles and customer segments as the relative importance of their behavior predictors changes.

These insights are delivered to the marketing team via a visual dashboard that includes details of the context and reasoning behind the findings. With this information marketers can proactively target campaigns designed specifically to engage this group with a relevant offer and retain their loyalty.

“We understand that a customer’s journey has many touch points, and our clients want to make this journey seamless,” said Maria Winans, Chief Marketing Officer, IBM Watson Customer Engagement. “While every customer is different, they all have one thing in common- they are interacting with brands across multiple channels. With these new cognitive capabilities, we give marketers the audience insights they need to strengthen customer engagement and deliver better performing campaigns.”