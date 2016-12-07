Highly Anticipated Oculus Touch VR Controllers Now For Sale

Facebook has announced that the highly anticipated Oculus Touch VR Controllers are now available for purchase. Touch allows you to use your hand gestures intuitively within the virtual world, making for a much more immersive experience.

Facebook is also releasing 54 games and experiences today, each designed to make immersion and social interaction more authentic and to give users a reason to order the new Oculus Touch.

They say it's different by design:

Thanks to Touch’s intuitive and ergonomic design, you forget the controllers and feel like your physical and virtual hands are identical. Precise tracking and ergonomic handle design work in tandem to bring hand poses and social gestures into VR for a more immersive experience. The diagonal rather than vertical grip lets your thumb and index finger move autonomously, which helps prevent accidental triggers and puts you in control. Thanks to balanced weight distribution, Touch feels natural in your hand so you can relax and enjoy the virtual world. Hand presence opens up new opportunities to interact with others while experiencing VR—and this is just the first step. We can’t wait to see the next wave of immersive content made possible with Touch. — The Oculus Team

What people are saying...

"I got mine yesterday, its money well spent, its far better than I imagined it could be," said David Batty, a Director at Code College, his own startup. "The first contact demo is excellent as an intro to it."

"You people are doin gods work," says Daron Thomas. While Nanci Schwartz says, "I'm not sure what planet I'm on anymore. OMG."