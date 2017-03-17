Google’s St Patrick’s Day Doodle has Star Wars Connection

May the road rise up to meet you…and may the force be with you. Friday’s Google doodle may look familiar to Star Wars Fans. The St Patrick’s Day doodle show’s two shamrocks high fiving on a small island. The island in the doodle is meant to represent Skellig Michael, an island off the southwest coast of Ireland.

The island is home to a sixth-century monastery which is depicted in the doodle. it’s also the last place we saw Luke Skywalker. The island was featured in the final scene of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Since the island appears in the film, it has become a more popular tourist destination.

Google artist Matt Cruickshank says on the Google Doodles page, "I thoroughly enjoyed populating this magical island with shamrock people, even one from a shamrock galaxy far, far away.” The doodles page also features a bonus draft which is sure to delight Star Wars fans: