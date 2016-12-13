Google Using Google Cardboard to Bring a Virtual Gay Pride Parade to Students

Google shared a story today on their Education Blog about their efforts to use their virtual reality in a box solution, Google Cardboard, to demonstrate diversity and gay lifestyles to students across the world.

"Earlier this year, we launched #prideforeveryone, a global virtual reality Pride parade that anyone, anywhere could join," said the Editor of Google's Education Blog. "Since then, we’ve distributed Google Cardboard and the virtual Pride experience to more than 20 groups and nonprofits, worldwide."

He added, "This is the story of Alba Reyes, founder of the Sergio Urrego Foundation, who brought the parade to students in Bogota, Colombia."