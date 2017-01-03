Google Creates a Technical Guide for Moving to the Cloud

Google has created a guide in the form of a website for companies that are considering a move to their cloud called Google Cloud Platform for Data Center Professionals.

"We recognize that a migration of any size can be a challenging project, so today we're happy to announce the first part of a new resource to help our customers as they migrate," said Peter-Mark Verwoerd,a Solutions Architect at Google who previously worked for Amazon Web Services. "This is a guide for customers who are looking to move to Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and are coming from non-cloud environments."

The guide focuses on the basics of running IT — Compute, Networking, Storage, and Management. "We've tried to write this from the point of view of someone with minimal cloud experience, so we hope you find this guide a useful starting point," said Verwoerd.