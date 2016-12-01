Facebook's Creative Hub Helps Businesses Make Effective Ads

Facebook has launched Creative Hub, a platform for its mobile advertisers to learn, create and share ad media. Creative Hub is billed as "a new way to create mockups for ads, share them with anyone and experience your work as though it's live."

Creative Hub is already getting rave reviews from advertisers and agencies. "I am in no way exaggerating when I say that when I first used it, I sent an internal email to the whole department declaring (and I quote) ‘it is sick... IT WILL CHANGE OUR LIVES’," exclaimed Ben Shaw, Head of BBH Live at BBH London.

"We designed Creative Hub to be a faster, easier way to produce ideas that capture attention and delight people where they're spending their time—on mobile," noted the Facebook ad team in a recent blog post. "Today, the Creative Hub is available to the entire global advertising and marketing community."

Facebook has been testing Creative Hub since June with selected ad agencies and is just now making it available for all advertisers. They have since added a new Inspiration Gallery showcasing examples of inspiring mobile creative across Facebook and Instagram.

"We developed Creative Hub in response to the needs we heard from the creative community, who told us they needed a tool to help them experiment with content creation on Facebook and Instagram—including trying new formats, previewing ideas on mobile screens, collaborating internally and sharing mock-ups with stakeholders," noted Facebook.

With Facebook Creative Hub advertisers can be inspired by a gallery of creatives from various brands and agencies in all available formats including 360 video, carousel, canvas and video. You can even mock up your own ideas within the various ad formats and save your work to view later, or even share and collaborate on your creative work with your team.

Once you have mock-ups, you can preview your ad as though it’s live in a mobile feed, and you can also see how it might look on Facebook News Feed or Instagram feed, according to Facebook. The Hub will provide you with a URL of your work to share with staff and clients as well.