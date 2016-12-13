Facebook Parents Portal Launched to Keep Kids Safe

Facebook today launched the Parents Portal to help educate parents on keeping their kids safe on Facebook and the internet in general.

"Today we are launching the Facebook Parents Portal, featuring new resources for parents on Facebook," said Antigone Davis, Facebook's Head of Global Safety. "Our goal is to help foster conversations among parents and their children about staying safe online.

Visit the new site at facebook.com/safety/parents."

"For internet safety around children, I think the most important thing for parents is to be proactive and to really spark the conversation with the child," said Neil Potts, Public Policy Manager at Facebook.

"Parents shouldn't be afraid of technology," said Christine Chen, Communications Manager at Facebook. "I think technology can bring so many joys to our lives and it's something that can be shared with your kids."

"At Facebook, we take the safety of all of our users, especially children, incredibly seriously," said Alex Stamos, Facebook's Chief Security officer. "We want to have a partnership with parents where we can work together to make sure their kids are not only safe while they are children, but to learn the ways they should be careful for their entire lives."

"The ultimate goal of the Parents Portal is to really foster important conversations between parents and their children around online safety, these technologies and social media," noted Davis. "The way that we hope to do that is by providing parents information about some of the fundamentals about Facebook so that they can engage in a meaningful conversation, hopefully many meaningful conversations with their children over the course of their lifetime."

"Everyday parents like me come to Facebook to share their special moments, ask for advice in groups and connect with friends and relatives living far away," said Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook's Chief Operating Officer.

"Many parents also have questions about how Facebook works, especially once their kids join," she says. "That's why we're launching a new Parents Portal within the Facebook Safety Center. We've compiled some basic information and tips to help you and your child stay safe on Facebook and get the best out of your experience. We are also pleased to connect you with online safety experts around the world who offer resources, especially for parents. We hope that you find these resources useful and that Facebook helps you and your children connect to the people and things that matter to you the most."