Einstein and Watson Team Up

IBM and Salesforce announced a strategic partnership on Monday that brings insights from IBM’s Watson AI into Salesforce Intelligent Customer Success Platform.

Integrating IBM Watson APIs will add a new level of AI to Salesforce’s Einstein to offer more insights for sales, service, marketing, commerce and more.

Retailers, for example, could use Watson’s retail industry data, local shopping patterns, and weather combined with customer specific shopping data from Salesforce to deliver highly targeted, personalized email campaigns.

Ginni Rometty, chairman, president and chief executive officer, IBM. “This year we expect Watson will touch one billion people—through everything from oncology and retail to tax preparation and cars. Now, with today's announcement, the power of Watson will serve the millions of Salesforce and Einstein customers and developers to provide an unprecedented understanding of customers."

"The combination of Einstein and Watson will make businesses smarter and our customers more successful," said Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO, Salesforce. “I'm thrilled to form an alliance with IBM—no company’s core values are as close to Salesforce’s as IBM’s. It’s the best of both worlds.”

The first part of the offering, IBM Application Integration Suite will be available by the end of the month. The Watson, Einstein Integration is planned for the second half of 2017.