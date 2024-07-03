Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit
BusinessCommunicationTrends

Microsoft Teams Will Allow Users To Mute In-Meeting Notifications

Microsoft Teams is getting a significant new update, giving users far more control over their notifications when in a meeting....
Microsoft Teams Will Allow Users To Mute In-Meeting Notifications
Written by Matt Milano
Wednesday, July 3, 2024

    • Microsoft Teams is getting a significant new update, giving users far more control over their notifications when in a meeting.

    Whether on Zoom, Teams, Slack, or any other videoconferencing platform, most users have had the experience of in-meeting notifications loudly interrupting the meeting. Microsoft is addressing this with an upcoming update that will give users more control over their notifications, including the ability to mute them when busy or in a meeting.

    You can change the sound of your notifications to help you stay focused, prioritize quickly and avoid distractions. You can as well make urgent notifications and priority contact notifications more prominent. You can also mute notification sounds when you are busy or in a meeting.

    The update is slated for rollout in July, so users should start seeing it soon.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |