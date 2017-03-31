Pre-Roll Ads and Analytics Coming To Periscope Video

On the heels of the scoop that Twitter is considering paid premium subscriptions comes news that Twitter will be expanding pre-roll ads to live video streaming app Periscope to help boost the company's dwindling ad revenue.

"As video viewership on Twitter continues to grow, video has become an increasingly important channel for publishers, creators and brands to reach their audiences. Today, we’re introducing a new opportunity for publishers and creators to monetize their content, and for brands to advertise against it, with pre-roll ads on Periscope video within Twitter."

"The experience will mirror how ads currently appear on all Twitter video: when consumers scroll through their timelines or search for content from a specific publishers or creators, Periscope videos - live and replay - can start with a short ad."

The Amplify program that manages ads in Twitter video will now allow creators and publishers to monetize their live video content on Periscope while marketers "...will have a new source of brand-safe video advertising."

Periscope also announced that videos can now be watched directly in Twitter Moments which should boost both live video viewership and advertising. Additionally, two new important features have been added to Twitter Periscope: Activity to see how people are interacting with users's livestreams and Analytics Dashboard whichs gives broadcasters an in-depth look at their viewership and engagement on their videos over time.

With Wall Street having seen a Q4 revenue shortfall from Twitter, expect more programs expansions like this to be announced in 2017.