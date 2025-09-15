Zoom Founder Eric Yuan and Santi Subotovsky on Post-Boom Innovation at Disrupt 2025

In the fast-paced world of technology startups, few stories capture the essence of sustained innovation like that of Zoom Video Communications. Founded by Eric Yuan in 2011 after he left Cisco Systems, Zoom skyrocketed to prominence during the pandemic, becoming synonymous with virtual meetings. Now, as the company navigates its post-boom phase, Yuan is set to share insights alongside Santi Subotovsky, general partner at Emergence Capital, at the upcoming TechCrunch Disrupt 2025. This session, focused on “navigating the second act,” promises to delve into the challenges of scaling beyond initial success, drawing from Zoom’s own evolution.

Subotovsky, an early investor in Zoom through Emergence, has long championed Yuan’s vision. Their partnership dates back to Zoom’s nascent days, when the company was dismissed by many as entering a crowded video conferencing market. Yet, as detailed in a recent article from TechCrunch, the duo will explore how companies can reinvent themselves after hitting peak growth, a critical topic for founders facing market saturation and investor scrutiny.

The Evolution of Zoom’s Growth Strategy

What began as a quest for frictionless video communication has morphed into a broader platform encompassing AI-driven tools and hybrid work solutions. Yuan, who immigrated to the U.S. after multiple visa rejections and honed his skills at WebEx, emphasizes customer-centric innovation. At Disrupt 2025, scheduled for October 27-29 at San Francisco’s Moscone West, he and Subotovsky are expected to discuss pivoting from hyper-growth to mature operations, including lessons from Zoom’s 2019 IPO and subsequent market fluctuations.

Insights from Emergence Capital highlight the investor’s role in this “second act.” Subotovsky’s firm, known for backing enterprise software unicorns, invested in Zoom when it was just a team of 30 running demos from a mini-fridge setup. As reported in posts on X, formerly Twitter, Subotovsky recalled how Yuan’s persistence turned skepticism into success, a narrative that resonates with today’s founders grappling with economic headwinds.

Investor Perspectives on Sustained Innovation

For industry insiders, the session offers a blueprint for avoiding the pitfalls that plague post-IPO companies. Zoom’s stock has seen volatility, dropping from pandemic highs amid competition from Microsoft Teams and Slack, yet Yuan has steered the company toward profitability and expansion into areas like contact centers and events. Subotovsky, with his track record at Emergence, will likely address how venture capital can support this transition, emphasizing metrics beyond user growth, such as retention and monetization.

Drawing from broader coverage in TechCrunch‘s agenda reveal, the Going Public Stage at Disrupt 2025 features similar heavyweights like Nextdoor’s Nirav Tolia, underscoring a theme of resilient leadership. Yuan’s philosophy, often summed up as “being paranoid” about competition—as he stated at a 2021 summit covered by dot.LA—remains relevant.

Challenges in the Post-Pandemic Era

Navigating this second act isn’t without hurdles. Zoom has faced security concerns, workforce reductions, and the shift to hybrid models, forcing Yuan to innovate rapidly. Subotovsky’s insights, informed by Emergence’s portfolio, will likely touch on balancing innovation with fiscal discipline, a lesson for startups eyeing long-term viability.

The discussion at Disrupt 2025 could influence how tech leaders approach reinvention. As Yuan reflects on starting Zoom at age 41 after years at Cisco—a story echoed in historical accounts from outlets like HistoryVille—the emphasis will be on adaptability. For insiders, this isn’t just about one company’s journey; it’s a masterclass in enduring relevance in an ever-shifting tech ecosystem.

Looking Ahead to TechCrunch Disrupt

With over 10,000 attendees expected, the event positions itself as a hub for such candid conversations. Yuan and Subotovsky’s session, part of the new Going Public Stage, aligns with broader themes of IPO preparation and beyond, as previewed in TechCrunch‘s overview. Their combined expertise offers actionable strategies for founders, from early traction to sustained dominance.

Ultimately, as the tech sector grapples with AI disruptions and economic uncertainty, stories like Zoom’s remind us that breakthroughs often come from persistent visionaries. Disrupt 2025 attendees will gain rare access to these insights, potentially shaping the next wave of enterprise innovation.