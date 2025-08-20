Zoom Ends iOS 13 and 14 Support, Heightening Security Risks

In a move that underscores the relentless pace of software evolution, Zoom Video Communications Inc. has announced plans to cease support for iOS 13 and iOS 14 in the coming weeks. This decision, detailed in the company’s latest release notes, will affect a shrinking but notable segment of iPhone and iPad users still running these older operating systems. As the videoconferencing giant pushes forward with enhancements tied to newer iOS features, the cutoff signals a broader industry trend toward phasing out legacy support to prioritize security and performance.

The change is set to take effect soon, though Zoom hasn’t specified an exact date beyond indicating it’s imminent. Users on iOS 13 or 14 will likely find the app no longer receiving updates, potentially exposing them to vulnerabilities or incompatibilities with future Zoom features. This isn’t the first such adjustment; Zoom previously dropped support for iOS 11 and 12 in early 2024, as reported by 9to5Mac.

Implications for Enterprise Users and Device Longevity

For corporate IT departments, this development poses immediate challenges. Many organizations maintain fleets of older iPhones, particularly models like the iPhone 6s or iPhone SE (first generation), which topped out at iOS 15 but could still run Zoom on earlier versions. With support ending, these devices may become obsolete for secure video calls, forcing upgrades or migrations to alternative platforms. Analysts note that while iOS 13, released in 2019, powered devices up to the iPhone 11 series, its user base has dwindled to under 5% globally, according to Apple’s own metrics.

The ripple effects extend to individual consumers, especially in regions where older hardware remains prevalent due to economic factors. Zoom’s decision aligns with Apple’s ecosystem strategy, where the company routinely encourages updates—evidenced by the recent iOS 18.6.2 release, as covered in a 9to5Mac article—to leverage advancements in AI and privacy.

Historical Patterns and Competitive Pressures

Looking back, Zoom’s support policies mirror those of peers like WhatsApp, which announced dropping older iPhone support in late 2024, per 9to5Mac. This pattern reflects the high costs of maintaining backward compatibility amid rapid OS iterations. Apple’s iOS 26, detailed in a July 2025 9to5Mac report, further dropped three iPhone models, illustrating how app developers must adapt to stay relevant.

Industry insiders point to Zoom’s evolution from a pandemic-era darling to a mature enterprise tool, now integrating features like AI companions that demand modern hardware. The company’s release notes, accessible via their support site, emphasize that post-drop, users must upgrade to iOS 15 or later for full functionality.

Strategic Considerations for Developers and Users

For app developers, Zoom’s move highlights the balancing act between innovation and inclusivity. By shedding older iOS versions, Zoom can allocate resources to cutting-edge integrations, such as those with Apple’s Dynamic Island or enhanced security protocols in iOS 18 and beyond. However, this risks alienating loyal users, prompting some to switch to competitors like Microsoft Teams, which maintains broader legacy support.

Ultimately, this announcement serves as a reminder of the tech sector’s unforgiving upgrade cycle. As Zoom prepares for its next chapter—potentially tied to emerging AI-driven conferencing—users on outdated systems face a stark choice: update or risk being left behind. With Apple’s WWDC 2025 on the horizon, as announced in a March 9to5Mac piece, more such shifts are likely, reshaping how we connect in an increasingly digital world.