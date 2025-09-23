Zerohash Raises $104M from Morgan Stanley, SoFi for Crypto Expansion

In the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency infrastructure, Chicago-based startup Zerohash has secured a significant $104 million funding round, marking a pivotal moment for the company amid a more permissive regulatory climate. The investment, led by heavyweight backers including Morgan Stanley, SoFi Technologies, and Apollo Global Management, underscores growing institutional confidence in crypto’s backend plumbing. Zerohash, which provides the technological backbone for firms to integrate digital assets like stablecoins and cryptocurrencies into their services, is capitalizing on this influx to expand its operations globally. This round follows a previous $100 million raise in July 2025, which valued the company at nearly $1 billion, highlighting a meteoric rise from its 2022 Series D of $105 million at a $340 million valuation.

Details from the announcement reveal that Zerohash’s platform powers over 50 clients, including major players like Interactive Brokers and Franklin Templeton. The firm’s API-driven services enable seamless crypto trading, custody, and settlement without the need for companies to build their own infrastructure—a boon for fintechs and traditional finance firms dipping into digital assets. Edward Woodford, Zerohash’s CEO, emphasized in a statement that the funds will fuel product innovation and international growth, particularly in regions warming to crypto under lighter regulatory scrutiny. This comes as the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump has fostered a more favorable environment for digital currencies, easing pathways for startups like Zerohash to thrive.

Navigating Regulatory Shifts and Market Momentum

The timing of this funding is no coincidence, aligning with broader market tailwinds. According to a recent report from CNBC, Zerohash is riding a wave of optimism in the crypto sector, buoyed by Trump’s pro-crypto stance that has encouraged venture capital inflows. Investors like Morgan Stanley, traditionally cautious about volatile assets, are now betting big on infrastructure plays that mitigate risks rather than speculative tokens. SoFi, known for its fintech innovations, brings its expertise in consumer-facing finance, while Apollo’s involvement signals private equity’s deepening interest in crypto’s foundational tech.

Industry insiders note that Zerohash’s focus on compliance and scalability sets it apart. The company holds money transmitter licenses in all 50 U.S. states and operates under stringent regulatory frameworks, making it a trusted partner for enterprises wary of crypto’s Wild West reputation. Recent integrations, such as with payment processors and neobanks, have processed billions in transaction volume, demonstrating real-world utility. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from sources like Cointelegraph in July 2025 highlighted Zerohash’s earlier $100 million round led by Interactive Brokers, which propelled it toward unicorn status and sparked buzz about its stablecoin capabilities.

Investor Strategies and Competitive Edge

Delving deeper, the participation of blue-chip investors like Morgan Stanley reflects a strategic pivot toward crypto infrastructure. As detailed in a Fortune Crypto article from July 2025, Zerohash’s valuation surged 188% to $1 billion in that prior round, driven by booming interest in stablecoins—digital dollars pegged to fiat currencies that facilitate cross-border payments without volatility. This latest $104 million infusion, per CNBC, includes contributions from other notable firms, positioning Zerohash to challenge incumbents like Coinbase Custody or Circle’s infrastructure arm.

Competitively, Zerohash’s “crypto-as-a-service” model lowers barriers for non-crypto natives. For instance, SoFi, which expanded from student loans to a full-spectrum digital bank with 12 million customers as of 2025 (per Wikipedia), could leverage Zerohash’s tech to enhance its own crypto offerings. Apollo, managing over $600 billion in assets, sees potential in tokenization of real-world assets, a trend Zerohash supports through its APIs. Bitcoin News reported in July 2025 that the company’s stablecoin focus is key, with the new funds earmarked for AI-driven risk management tools and expanded partnerships.

Future Prospects and Industry Implications

Looking ahead, Zerohash’s trajectory suggests it could become a linchpin in mainstream crypto adoption. The firm’s ability to train massive AI models on decentralized clusters—evidenced by a 107 billion parameter model, as noted in recent X posts from industry accounts—hints at innovations blending AI with blockchain. This $104 million round, combined with prior investments from Bain Capital and Point72 Ventures (as per PANews in July 2025), equips Zerohash to navigate potential market downturns while scaling.

For industry insiders, this deal exemplifies how regulatory clarity can unlock capital. Trump’s policies have thawed investor hesitancy, leading to a surge in deals like this one. However, challenges remain: geopolitical tensions and evolving SEC rules could test Zerohash’s compliance-heavy approach. Still, with backers like Morgan Stanley providing not just funds but strategic guidance, Zerohash is poised to redefine how traditional finance interfaces with crypto, potentially processing trillions in volume in the coming years.

Broader Ecosystem Impact and Strategic Alliances

Beyond the numbers, Zerohash’s funding highlights alliances forming across finance. SoFi’s involvement, as a pioneer in branchless banking, aligns with Zerohash’s vision of embedded crypto services. A Daily Hodl report from July 2025 noted Interactive Brokers’ lead in the previous round, valuing Zerohash at $1 billion and emphasizing its role in stablecoin infrastructure—a market projected to hit $1 trillion by 2030.

Moreover, Apollo’s private equity muscle could accelerate Zerohash’s push into tokenized assets, from real estate to securities. Industry sentiment on X, including posts from LongHash Ventures about similar AI-crypto treasuries, reflects excitement around Zerohash’s potential. As The Paypers reported in July 2025, the company is nearing unicorn status, with this latest round solidifying its path. For insiders, this isn’t just funding—it’s a blueprint for crypto’s maturation into a regulated, institutional-grade asset class.