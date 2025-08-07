Advertise with Us
AdvertisingDay

Zendaya and On Unveil Co-Designed Cloudzone Moon Sneaker

Zendaya's multi-year partnership with On, announced in June 2024, has led to the co-designed Cloudzone Moon sneaker, blending athletic tech with lifestyle appeal. Priced at $150, it features enhanced cushioning and lunar motifs. A dreamy campaign emphasizes movement and well-being. This collaboration redefines celebrity influence in sportswear.
Zendaya and On Unveil Co-Designed Cloudzone Moon Sneaker
Written by Elizabeth Morrison
Thursday, August 7, 2025

In the ever-evolving world of celebrity endorsements, Zendaya’s latest venture with Swiss sportswear brand On stands out as a calculated fusion of Hollywood star power and athletic innovation. Announced in June 2024, the multi-year partnership has quickly progressed from ambassadorial duties to hands-on product creation, culminating in the debut of the Cloudzone Moon sneaker. This collaboration, co-designed with Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach, marks a significant escalation in how celebrities influence footwear design, blending performance technology with lifestyle appeal.

The Cloudzone Moon updates On’s existing Cloudzone silhouette, introducing subtle enhancements like improved cushioning and a sleeker profile tailored for everyday wear. Priced at around $150, the sneaker features On’s signature CloudTec sole for responsive comfort, now reimagined in muted tones inspired by lunar motifs, as detailed in a recent WWD report. Industry observers note this as On’s push to expand beyond its running roots into broader fashion territories, leveraging Zendaya’s influence to attract a younger, style-conscious demographic.

The Dreamy Campaign Launch

To unveil the Cloudzone Moon, On rolled out a surreal advertising campaign directed by acclaimed filmmaker C Prinz, featuring Zendaya in ethereal settings that evoke dreamlike exploration. The ad, which debuted this week, portrays the actress navigating fantastical environments while showcasing the sneaker alongside On’s Fall/Winter 2025 apparel line, including lightweight jackets and performance tights. According to insights from Adweek, the campaign emphasizes themes of movement and well-being, aligning with Zendaya’s public persona as an advocate for holistic health.

This isn’t Zendaya’s first foray into footwear; her history includes the Daya by Zendaya line from 2016, which focused on accessible, inclusive designs. Posts on X from Zendaya’s account over the years highlight her enthusiasm for shoes, from custom grips to high-fashion campaigns, underscoring her evolving role in the industry. The On partnership, however, elevates this by integrating her input directly into product development, a move that sources like Sports Illustrated describe as a shake-up in the sneaker market.

Industry Impact and Strategic Moves

On, founded in 2010, has seen explosive growth, reporting revenues exceeding $1 billion in 2023, fueled by endorsements from athletes like Roger Federer. Partnering with Zendaya allows the brand to tap into pop culture, much like Nike’s collaborations with musicians or Adidas’s celebrity lines. Analysts point to this as a response to slowing growth in the athletic footwear sector, where brands are increasingly seeking cultural relevance to combat market saturation.

The campaign’s rollout has generated buzz on social platforms, with X users praising the ad’s artistic direction and Zendaya’s authentic involvement. A Hypebeast feature from earlier this year on a related “Zone Dreamers” initiative highlights how On and Zendaya are redefining sneaker marketing through storytelling, moving away from pure performance ads toward narrative-driven content that resonates with Gen Z consumers.

Future Prospects and Broader Implications

Looking ahead, insiders expect more co-creations from this duo, potentially expanding into apparel or accessories for On’s Spring 2026 collections. The Cloudzone Moon’s limited release strategy, available initially through On’s website and select retailers, mirrors successful drops by brands like New Balance, building hype and exclusivity. As reported in On’s investor announcements, the partnership aims to foster community engagement, with Zendaya involved in events promoting movement and mental health.

For industry insiders, this collaboration signals a shift toward more integrated celebrity roles in brand ecosystems, where stars like Zendaya aren’t just faces but co-architects. While challenges remain—such as ensuring the sneaker’s performance credentials appeal to core athletes—the early reception suggests On is poised for sustained growth. Zendaya’s influence, combined with On’s tech-forward ethos, could redefine how entertainment and sportswear intersect, setting a benchmark for future partnerships in an increasingly competitive market.

Subscribe for Updates

AdvertisingDay Newsletter

The AdvertisingDay Email Newsletter delivers the latest in marketing and advertising straight to your inbox Stay updated on breaking industry news, creative trends, media insights, and expert strategies from top brands and agencies.

By signing up for our newsletter you agree to receive content related to ientry.com / webpronews.com and our affiliate partners. For additional information refer to our terms of service.

Notice an error?

Help us improve our content by reporting any issues you find.

Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

Subscribe
Advertise with Us

Ready to get started?

Get our media kit

Advertise with Us
About Us

WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

Reach our audience
Publication Categories
WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
©2025 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |