Zendaya and On Unveil Co-Designed Cloudzone Moon Sneaker

In the ever-evolving world of celebrity endorsements, Zendaya’s latest venture with Swiss sportswear brand On stands out as a calculated fusion of Hollywood star power and athletic innovation. Announced in June 2024, the multi-year partnership has quickly progressed from ambassadorial duties to hands-on product creation, culminating in the debut of the Cloudzone Moon sneaker. This collaboration, co-designed with Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach, marks a significant escalation in how celebrities influence footwear design, blending performance technology with lifestyle appeal.

The Cloudzone Moon updates On’s existing Cloudzone silhouette, introducing subtle enhancements like improved cushioning and a sleeker profile tailored for everyday wear. Priced at around $150, the sneaker features On’s signature CloudTec sole for responsive comfort, now reimagined in muted tones inspired by lunar motifs, as detailed in a recent WWD report. Industry observers note this as On’s push to expand beyond its running roots into broader fashion territories, leveraging Zendaya’s influence to attract a younger, style-conscious demographic.

The Dreamy Campaign Launch

To unveil the Cloudzone Moon, On rolled out a surreal advertising campaign directed by acclaimed filmmaker C Prinz, featuring Zendaya in ethereal settings that evoke dreamlike exploration. The ad, which debuted this week, portrays the actress navigating fantastical environments while showcasing the sneaker alongside On’s Fall/Winter 2025 apparel line, including lightweight jackets and performance tights. According to insights from Adweek, the campaign emphasizes themes of movement and well-being, aligning with Zendaya’s public persona as an advocate for holistic health.

This isn’t Zendaya’s first foray into footwear; her history includes the Daya by Zendaya line from 2016, which focused on accessible, inclusive designs. Posts on X from Zendaya’s account over the years highlight her enthusiasm for shoes, from custom grips to high-fashion campaigns, underscoring her evolving role in the industry. The On partnership, however, elevates this by integrating her input directly into product development, a move that sources like Sports Illustrated describe as a shake-up in the sneaker market.

Industry Impact and Strategic Moves

On, founded in 2010, has seen explosive growth, reporting revenues exceeding $1 billion in 2023, fueled by endorsements from athletes like Roger Federer. Partnering with Zendaya allows the brand to tap into pop culture, much like Nike’s collaborations with musicians or Adidas’s celebrity lines. Analysts point to this as a response to slowing growth in the athletic footwear sector, where brands are increasingly seeking cultural relevance to combat market saturation.

The campaign’s rollout has generated buzz on social platforms, with X users praising the ad’s artistic direction and Zendaya’s authentic involvement. A Hypebeast feature from earlier this year on a related “Zone Dreamers” initiative highlights how On and Zendaya are redefining sneaker marketing through storytelling, moving away from pure performance ads toward narrative-driven content that resonates with Gen Z consumers.

Future Prospects and Broader Implications

Looking ahead, insiders expect more co-creations from this duo, potentially expanding into apparel or accessories for On’s Spring 2026 collections. The Cloudzone Moon’s limited release strategy, available initially through On’s website and select retailers, mirrors successful drops by brands like New Balance, building hype and exclusivity. As reported in On’s investor announcements, the partnership aims to foster community engagement, with Zendaya involved in events promoting movement and mental health.

For industry insiders, this collaboration signals a shift toward more integrated celebrity roles in brand ecosystems, where stars like Zendaya aren’t just faces but co-architects. While challenges remain—such as ensuring the sneaker’s performance credentials appeal to core athletes—the early reception suggests On is poised for sustained growth. Zendaya’s influence, combined with On’s tech-forward ethos, could redefine how entertainment and sportswear intersect, setting a benchmark for future partnerships in an increasingly competitive market.