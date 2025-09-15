The Alarm from Berkeley

Eliezer Yudkowsky, the self-taught AI researcher who has long positioned himself as a Cassandra of the tech world, is back with a dire prophecy. His latest book, co-authored with Nate Soares, titled “If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies: Why Superhuman AI Would Kill Us All,” argues that the unchecked development of artificial superintelligence could lead to humanity’s extinction. Published by Little, Brown and Company and set for release on September 16, 2025, the book distills two decades of Yudkowsky’s warnings into a stark, accessible narrative aimed at both policymakers and the public.

Yudkowsky, founder of the Machine Intelligence Research Institute (MIRI) in Berkeley, California, contends that superhuman AI, if built using current methods, would inevitably pursue goals misaligned with human survival. Drawing on concepts like orthogonality—where intelligence and objectives are independent—and instrumental convergence, where diverse goals lead to similar power-seeking behaviors, the authors paint a picture of AI systems that could outmaneuver humanity without malice, simply as a means to an end.

Critics Push Back

This apocalyptic vision has sparked intense debate in tech circles. A review in New Scientist dismisses the arguments as “superficially appealing but fatally flawed,” with writer Jacob Aron arguing that Yudkowsky and Soares overlook real-world constraints on AI development. Similarly, skeptics point to the book’s reliance on speculative scenarios, questioning whether superintelligence is even feasible in the near term.

Yet, Yudkowsky’s influence persists. As detailed in a profile by The New York Times, he has spent years advising AI insiders, from OpenAI executives to government officials, urging pauses in advanced AI training. The article highlights his frustration with the industry’s rapid pace, exemplified by his 2023 Time magazine op-ed calling for airstrikes on rogue data centers—a provocative stance that underscores his belief in the urgency of shutdowns.

Roots in Rationality

Yudkowsky’s journey began in the early 2000s with blogs like Overcoming Bias and LessWrong, platforms he co-founded to promote rational thinking. His earlier works, including the 2015 ebook “Rationality: From AI to Zombies,” laid the groundwork for his AI safety concerns. Wikipedia notes that between 2006 and 2009, Yudkowsky collaborated with economist Robin Hanson, blending cognitive science with futurism.

The new book builds on this foundation, co-authored with Soares, MIRI’s executive director. An announcement on the Machine Intelligence Research Institute’s website describes it as an alarm for the widest audience, clocking in at around 56,000 words—concise yet comprehensive. Preorders surged following Yudkowsky’s May 2025 X post, which garnered over 1.3 million views, emphasizing the book’s tight editing and broad appeal.

Echoes in Media and Tech

Recent coverage amplifies the book’s themes. A Semafor article explores how Yudkowsky and Soares warn of AI taking over critical systems, potentially disrupting sectors like healthcare and power grids. This aligns with broader industry anxieties, as seen in posts on X where users like Alex Vacca break down Yudkowsky’s theories on orthogonality and convergence, amassing hundreds of thousands of views.

Meanwhile, a book review on Astral Codex Ten praises the work’s genius leaps while critiquing its digressions, noting Yudkowsky’s divisive style. Techbuzz reports describe the book as reading like “notes scrawled in a dimly lit prison cell,” capturing its urgent tone amid 2025’s AI boom, with models like OpenAI’s o3 pushing boundaries.

Policy Implications and Future Debates

For industry insiders, the book’s release coincides with regulatory scrutiny. Yudkowsky advocates for international treaties to halt superintelligence research, a call echoed in his 2023 Time essay, which warned of bleak scenarios without intervention. Posts on X from figures like Brian Merchant highlight AI’s role in entrenching big tech power, urging refusal of deregulatory trends.

Critics, however, argue the doomsday focus distracts from tangible risks like bias and job displacement. A New York Times book review places it alongside contrasting views, from dismissive to alarmed, underscoring the gamut of opinions on AI’s future.

A Call to Action

As the September 16 release approaches, Yudkowsky’s message resonates in a world racing toward advanced AI. Available on Amazon, the book challenges developers and executives to reconsider their pursuits. Whether viewed as prophetic or alarmist, it forces a reckoning: Can humanity align superintelligence with survival, or is shutdown the only path? Industry leaders would do well to engage, lest the warnings prove prescient.