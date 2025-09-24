Young Workers Fear AI Job Obsolescence More Than Older Peers: Survey

In a revealing snapshot of generational anxieties, a recent survey by Deutsche Bank has uncovered stark concerns among younger workers about the encroaching role of artificial intelligence in the job market. According to the findings, nearly a quarter of professionals under 35 anticipate that AI will render their positions obsolete within the next two years. This sentiment stands in sharp contrast to older demographics, where only about 10% express similar fears, highlighting a divide that could reshape workplace dynamics as AI technologies advance rapidly.

The survey, which polled over 2,000 workers across various sectors, points to a broader unease fueled by high-profile AI deployments in industries like finance, tech, and customer service. Deutsche Bank’s own history with automation adds context; back in 2019, the bank reported that robots had already handled hundreds of thousands of hours of manual work, as detailed in a Business Insider article. Today, with generative AI tools like ChatGPT becoming commonplace, these worries appear more pronounced among millennials and Gen Z, who are often in entry-level or mid-tier roles vulnerable to automation.

Generational Divide in AI Fears

This pessimism among the under-35 crowd aligns with other recent studies. For instance, a Seeking Alpha report on the same Deutsche Bank survey notes that while young professionals brace for job losses, seniors tend to shrug off the threat, possibly due to their established positions or familiarity with past technological shifts. The data suggests that experience might breed optimism, as older workers have navigated previous disruptions like the internet boom without widespread displacement.

Further amplifying these concerns, a HR Dive survey indicates that nearly four in 10 companies plan to replace workers with AI by 2026, targeting high-salary employees, recent hires, and those lacking AI skills. Entry-level positions, often held by younger workers, face the highest risks, corroborating the Deutsche Bank findings and painting a picture of a job market tilting toward efficiency over employment volume.

Broader Economic Implications

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect similar sentiments, with users discussing predictions from sources like Goldman Sachs estimating 300 million global jobs at risk from AI by 2030. One such post highlights a Stanford University report showing clear employment drops for entry-level workers in AI-exposed fields, underscoring how automation is already altering hiring patterns. These online discussions, while anecdotal, echo the survey’s data, suggesting a growing consensus that AI could exacerbate youth underemployment, which has climbed to 17% in the U.S. according to recent figures.

Industry-specific insights add depth to the narrative. In banking, where Deutsche Bank operates, a The Hindu article quotes the bank’s Chief Technology Officer predicting that 30-40% of job roles will change or vanish due to AI. This is not isolated; a RTE survey reveals widespread worries among financial services staff, with many fearing skill obsolescence as AI handles tasks from data analysis to customer interactions.

Adapting to the AI Shift

Yet, not all outlooks are dire. Some reports, like one from AInvest, note that while AI adoption drives reduced hiring— with 79% of employers planning to hire fewer entry-level workers in 2025— it also creates demand for AI-related skills. A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows deep public concern about permanent displacement, but accompanying data reveals job growth and wage premiums for those proficient in AI, suggesting adaptation could mitigate losses.

For industry insiders, these trends signal a need for proactive measures, such as upskilling programs and policy interventions to support younger workers. As unemployment edges up to 4.3% amid AI fears, per a Finance & Commerce piece, the onus falls on companies and governments to foster a transition that balances innovation with job security. Without it, the generational rift could widen, leaving a cohort of workers sidelined in an increasingly automated world.

Looking Ahead: Policy and Preparation

Global perspectives reinforce this urgency. A survey covered in The Local finds nearly one in four German employees sharing similar job-loss worries due to AI, indicating the issue transcends borders. Meanwhile, a ABA Banking Journal survey shows banks are preparing employees for AI-enabled fraud, hinting at evolving roles rather than outright elimination.

Ultimately, the Deutsche Bank survey, as reported on Slashdot, serves as a wake-up call. It underscores that while AI promises productivity gains, its human cost—particularly for those under 35—demands thoughtful navigation to ensure technological progress doesn’t come at the expense of an entire generation’s career prospects.