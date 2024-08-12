Yelp’s Chief Product Officer Craig Saldanha on AI, Authenticity, and the Future of Local Discovery

Yelp, a platform synonymous with user reviews and local business discovery, may not be the first name that comes to mind when thinking of artificial intelligence (AI). However, under the leadership of Chief Product Officer Craig Saldanha, AI is rapidly becoming a central pillar in Yelp’s strategy. In a recent interview with TechCrunch, Saldanha, who joined Yelp after nearly a decade at Amazon, provided insight into how AI is transforming the Yelp experience, enhancing everything from search functionality to customer interactions, all while maintaining the authenticity that has long been the platform’s hallmark.

AI as a Transformative Force

Yelp has been investing in AI for over a decade, but recent advancements in generative AI and large language models (LLMs) have enabled the company to leverage its vast repository of user-generated content in unprecedented ways. “The real differentiator of Yelp is the hundreds of millions of reviews that we have,” Saldanha explained. “LLMs essentially allow us to parse all of that data in a way and at a speed that we’ve never had before. It allows us to present information to consumers in a way that feels both precise and personal.”

Saldanha described how Yelp’s AI capabilities have evolved to provide more tailored search results. For instance, users can now search for highly specific items, such as a particular spice, and Yelp’s AI will not only recognize the item but also highlight reviews that mention it, offering a personalized and relevant experience. “In the past, say, if you were looking for tacos, we would show you restaurants that had tacos. Now, we are able to look at every photo that consumers have submitted for every single restaurant, pull out tacos from those specific restaurants, and show them right in search,” he noted.

Preserving Authenticity in an AI-Driven World

While AI plays an increasingly prominent role in Yelp’s platform, Saldanha emphasized the company’s commitment to maintaining the authenticity of its user reviews. “We recognize that users come to Yelp to connect with either other users or pros, and they come because of the authenticity of our content, because they know it’s from actual human beings. We’ll never take that away,” he stated.

One of the key challenges in integrating AI with user-generated content is ensuring that the use of AI does not dilute the genuine nature of the reviews. Saldanha made it clear that using generative AI to write reviews is a violation of Yelp’s policies, and the company has invested in sophisticated solutions to validate the authenticity of reviews. “It’s a constant game of keeping ahead of what bad actors might use; we will continue to draw a hard line,” he asserted.

Yelp is also using AI to enhance the quality and quantity of reviews by providing users with prompts and suggestions as they write. This helps reviewers recall specific details that made their experience special, leading to more comprehensive and helpful reviews. “We’re taking you to the reviewer and to the review. We’re making it easier for you to find the exact user who had the same experience,” Saldanha said, highlighting how AI can actually motivate users to contribute more meaningful content.

Competing in a Shifting Landscape

As AI continues to reshape Yelp’s platform, the broader landscape of local discovery is also evolving. Platforms like TikTok have become popular avenues for finding restaurants and services, often driven by influencer recommendations. Despite this shift, Saldanha believes Yelp’s unique value proposition remains strong. “At Yelp, you get the wisdom of the crowd, you get a collective sense of what a restaurant is, and you’re able to very quickly combine different points of view and choose which one is closest to your own,” he explained.

Saldanha also pointed out that Yelp’s breadth of coverage across diverse categories—from restaurants to plumbers to lawyers—sets it apart from influencer-driven platforms. Moreover, Yelp’s balanced distribution of reviews across one to five stars offers a more nuanced view than the often polarized opinions found on social media. “If you really want that balanced view, as opposed to the polarizing one star or five stars, that’s where Yelp can make a difference,” he said.

The Future of Yelp and AI

As Yelp continues to integrate AI into its platform, Saldanha envisions a future where AI not only enhances user interactions but also helps businesses optimize their operations. He discussed the potential of AI to provide more accurate and personalized matches between consumers and service providers, as well as tools like smart budgets that help businesses navigate the complexities of digital marketing.

On the consumer side, Saldanha is excited about the possibilities of creating a more immersive and authentic experience. “We have pictures, we have video, and we have descriptions, and we’re using AI to stitch all of those together and give you that whole 360 experience of what it’s like to actually be there,” he shared.

As Yelp navigates the challenges and opportunities of AI integration, the company remains committed to its core mission: connecting consumers with great local businesses. “AI is getting good enough that you can just show me a picture or take a video [and we can match you with the right pro or business],” Saldanha said. While the path ahead is complex, Yelp’s focus on authenticity, user engagement, and technological innovation positions it to continue leading in the evolving landscape of local discovery.