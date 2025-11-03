YASA’s Tiny Motor Outpowers Tesla: EV Power Density Revolution

In the rapidly evolving world of electric vehicles, a small British company is making waves with a breakthrough that could redefine performance standards. YASA, a subsidiary of Mercedes-Benz, has unveiled a prototype axial-flux electric motor that delivers staggering power in an astonishingly compact package. Weighing just 12.7 kilograms—about the weight of a bicycle—this motor produces 750 kilowatts, or over 1,000 horsepower, achieving a power density of 59 kW/kg. This shatters previous records and positions YASA at the forefront of EV innovation.

The technology stems from YASA’s expertise in axial-flux motors, which differ from traditional radial-flux designs by aligning magnetic flux parallel to the axis of rotation. This allows for higher efficiency, reduced weight, and superior torque. Founded in 2009 as a spin-out from Oxford University, YASA was acquired by Mercedes-Benz in 2021, accelerating its development for high-performance applications. According to Electrek, the prototype’s performance on the dyno has exceeded even the company’s most optimistic simulations.

Breaking Records in Power Density

YASA’s latest achievement builds on its history of innovation. Earlier this year, the company reported 550 kW from a 13.1 kg motor, equating to 42 kW/kg—a figure already impressive. But recent testing on a more powerful dynamometer pushed the envelope further, hitting 750 kW from an even lighter 12.7 kg unit. Simon Odling, YASA’s Chief of New Technology, stated in Electrek: “The early results are extremely encouraging. The motor’s performance on the dyno has exceeded even our most optimistic simulations.” This isn’t just incremental; it’s a leap that outperforms competitors by up to 40%.

Comparisons to industry giants like Tesla are inevitable. Tesla’s Plaid motors, while powerful, achieve around 15-20 kW/kg in power density. YASA’s prototype is equivalent to the output of four such motors combined, yet it weighs a fraction. As reported by InsideEVs, this tiny motor is as powerful as four Tesla motors while weighing about as much as a bike, highlighting a paradigm shift in EV design where lighter components could extend range without larger batteries.

Axial-Flux Advantages Explained

The secret lies in YASA’s yokeless and segmented armature (YASA) design, which eliminates the traditional stator yoke, reducing weight and improving cooling. This axial-flux approach allows for oil cooling, enabling sustained high performance. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, from users like ToughSF emphasize how YASA achieves “superconducting performance without even using cobalt or 3D printed parts,” reflecting current sentiment in tech communities as of November 3, 2025.

Mercedes-Benz’s involvement has supercharged YASA’s capabilities. Since the 2021 acquisition, YASA has expanded facilities, including a new multi-million-pound research center in Welshpool, Powys, as noted in X posts by FactoryNOW. The integration into Mercedes’ ecosystem means this technology could soon appear in production vehicles, potentially in high-end models like the AMG lineup. A 2021 tweet from Mercedes-Benz highlighted plans to assemble ultra-high-performance YASA motors, setting a milestone for sustainable mobility.

From Oxford Lab to Global Stage

YASA’s journey began with Dr. Tim Woolmer’s PhD research at Oxford University, leading to the first prototypes for the Morgan LIFEcar in 2008. By 2015, the company launched its P400 Series for volume production. Wikipedia details how YASA’s motors have found applications beyond automotive, in off-road, marine, industrial, and aerospace sectors, showcasing their versatility.

Recent investments underscore confidence in the technology. Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology International reports a £12 million investment transforming YASA’s Yarnton facility into a global standard for axial-flux motor manufacturing. This expansion supports scaling production while maintaining innovation, crucial for meeting the demands of an electrifying auto industry.

Outperforming Tesla and Beyond

Drawing from the provided link at Supercar Blondie, YASA’s motor “makes Tesla motors look like slackers,” with potential to reshape EVs by enabling lighter, more efficient designs. The article describes how this invention could lead to hyper-efficient cars with longer ranges, even with smaller batteries—a boon for reducing material use and costs.

Real-world testing data reinforces these claims. Road & Track notes the 28-pound (about 12.7 kg) motor produces over 1,000 hp, with ongoing validation promising continuous power of 350-400 kW. This isn’t hype; dynamometer results confirm peak outputs that could revolutionize supercars and everyday EVs alike.

Industry Implications and Challenges

For industry insiders, the implications are profound. Higher power density means EVs can achieve sports-car performance without the weight penalty, addressing range anxiety. As per Futurride, YASA has smashed its own unofficial record, pushing to a “staggering new 59kW/kg benchmark.” This could pressure competitors like Tesla and Lucid to innovate faster.

However, challenges remain. Scaling production for mass-market vehicles requires overcoming manufacturing complexities. YASA’s oil-cooled design, while efficient, demands precise engineering to prevent leaks or failures. Current news on X, such as posts from Phil Harper dated November 3, 2025, praise the UK’s win but note that “much like so many other innovations,” commercialization is key to global impact.

Mercedes’ Strategic Edge

Mercedes-Benz’s ownership gives it a competitive advantage. Integrating YASA motors into future models could enhance hybrids and full EVs. A LinkedIn profile for YASA describes motors “up to 4x more powerful than those used in most Electric Vehicles,” aligning with Mercedes’ push for electrification.

Looking ahead, YASA’s team is deep into validation, with more details expected soon, as per Electrek. This prototype isn’t just a lab curiosity; it’s hardware delivering real data, poised to influence sectors beyond automotive, from aerospace to marine propulsion.

Global Sentiment and Future Prospects

Sentiment on X is buzzing, with users like Panagiotis Atmatzidis sharing how YASA’s motor could “reshape the future of EVs.” Hacker News threads echo this, calling it a 40% outperform over records. Such discussions highlight growing excitement as of November 3, 2025.

In the broader context, YASA’s breakthrough aligns with global electrification trends. By reducing reliance on heavy batteries, it promotes sustainability. As Manufacturing Today India states, this “shows YASA’s innovation in efficient, lightweight motors driving next-gen high-performance electric vehicles.” The road ahead promises lighter, faster, and more efficient mobility.