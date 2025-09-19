Xiaomi Recalls 110,000 SU7 EVs Over Assisted Driving Flaw After Fatal Crash

In a move underscoring the rapid evolution of China’s electric vehicle sector, Xiaomi Corp., the Beijing-based tech giant known for smartphones, announced it will remotely update the assisted driving systems in over 110,000 of its SU7 sedans to address a critical software flaw. The decision, revealed on Friday, comes months after a fatal accident involving the model that highlighted potential risks in advanced driver-assistance features. Regulators from China’s State Administration for Market Regulation endorsed the recall, emphasizing the need for enhanced safety in autonomous technologies amid booming EV adoption.

The flaw reportedly affects the SU7’s Level 2 assisted driving system, which could fail to properly detect obstacles or maintain lane control under certain conditions, potentially leading to collisions. Xiaomi plans to deploy an over-the-air (OTA) software patch starting next week, allowing owners to receive the fix without visiting a service center—a testament to the company’s software-centric approach to automotive design.

The Aftermath of a Tragic Crash

Details of the incident that prompted scrutiny emerged earlier this year when an SU7 crashed on a highway, resulting in three fatalities, including college students. According to reports from The Economic Times, the vehicle’s assisted driving mode was engaged at the time, raising questions about the reliability of such systems in real-world scenarios. Xiaomi has not directly linked the recall to this crash but acknowledged in statements that the update will improve detection algorithms and response times.

Industry analysts note this isn’t Xiaomi’s first recall for the SU7, which launched in March 2024 and quickly became a bestseller with over 100,000 deliveries in its debut months. A prior software issue in May involved power delivery glitches, also resolved via OTA updates, as detailed in coverage from Reuters.

Regulatory Scrutiny and Tech Investments

China’s regulators have intensified oversight of smart-driving features following a spate of accidents involving competitors like Tesla and Nio. The SU7 recall affects nearly all units sold to date, with Xiaomi committing to monitor post-update performance through data analytics. As reported by Slashdot, the company has invested billions in autonomous tech, partnering with firms like Baidu for mapping and sensor integration, aiming to compete in a market where assisted driving is a key differentiator.

This incident highlights broader challenges in deploying software-defined vehicles, where fixes can be swift but initial oversights costly. Xiaomi’s SU7, priced competitively at around 215,900 yuan ($30,000), boasts a 700-kilometer range and acceleration rivaling luxury EVs, yet safety lapses could erode consumer trust.

Implications for Global EV Standards

For industry insiders, the recall signals the perils of rushing advanced features to market in China’s hyper-competitive EV arena, where firms like BYD and Xpeng are also pushing boundaries. Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from users and tech observers, including those discussing Xiaomi’s prior power-limiting updates, reflect growing public wariness about remote software controls that can alter vehicle performance overnight.

Experts predict this will spur tighter global standards for assisted driving, with the European Union and U.S. watching closely. Xiaomi, which has yet to expand the SU7 beyond China, may face hurdles in international certification if similar issues persist. As The Korea Times noted, the fix demonstrates OTA technology’s efficiency but underscores the human stakes when code meets the road.

Looking Ahead: Innovation vs. Safety

Ultimately, Xiaomi’s proactive stance could bolster its reputation, provided the update proves effective. The company has pledged ongoing refinements, including enhanced AI for predictive hazard avoidance. In a sector where billions flow into R&D, this episode serves as a cautionary tale: rapid innovation must not outpace rigorous testing. With EV sales in China projected to hit 10 million units annually, balancing cutting-edge features with uncompromised safety will define the winners in this high-stakes race.