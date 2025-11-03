Advertise with Us
ChinaRevolutionUpdate

Xi Gifts Xiaomi Phones to South Korean Leader, Jokes About Backdoor in Tech Rivalry

Chinese President Xi Jinping gifted South Korean President Lee Jae Myung two Xiaomi smartphones during a state visit, jokingly advising him to check for a "backdoor" amid laughter and tech security tensions. This gesture promotes Chinese tech ambitions in the US-China rivalry, highlighting ironic supply chain ties and potential cyber risks.
Xi Gifts Xiaomi Phones to South Korean Leader, Jokes About Backdoor in Tech Rivalry
Written by Victoria Mossi
Monday, November 3, 2025

In a moment that blended diplomacy with a dash of tech humor, Chinese President Xi Jinping presented South Korean President Lee Jae Myung with a pair of Xiaomi smartphones during a state visit in Gyeongju, South Korea. The exchange, which occurred on Saturday following the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, saw Xi jokingly advising Lee to “check if there’s a backdoor,” a quip that elicited laughter but underscored deeper tensions in global technology and security.

The gift was not just a casual gesture; it highlighted China’s push to promote its homegrown tech brands amid escalating U.S.-China rivalry. Xiaomi, a Beijing-based company known for its affordable yet advanced devices, has been expanding globally, challenging giants like Samsung in markets including South Korea. According to reporting from Reuters, the smartphones’ displays were manufactured in South Korea, adding a layer of irony to the presentation in the homeland of Samsung Electronics.

A Diplomatic Gift with Tech Ambitions

Xi’s visit marked his first to South Korea in 11 years, a period marked by strained relations over issues like North Korea and U.S. alliances. The Xiaomi phones symbolized China’s technological ambitions, as outlined in its recent five-year economic plan, which emphasizes self-reliance in semiconductors and consumer electronics. Lee reciprocated with a high-quality wooden Go board, a nod to cultural ties, but the spotlight remained on the phones.

Industry analysts see this as part of Beijing’s strategy to normalize Chinese tech in allied nations. “It’s a subtle promotion of Huawei-like alternatives without the baggage,” noted one Seoul-based tech consultant, referring to past U.S. bans on Huawei over espionage fears. The backdoor joke, while lighthearted, evoked real concerns about hidden vulnerabilities in devices, a topic that has plagued international supply chains.

Security Jokes Amid Real Espionage Fears

The term “backdoor” refers to unauthorized access points in software or hardware, often linked to state-sponsored spying. In the context of U.S. accusations against Chinese firms, Xi’s remark could be interpreted as a playful deflection. As detailed in a piece from The New York Times, Lee inquired about the phones’ security, prompting Xi’s laughing response: “You can check if there’s a backdoor.”

This isn’t the first time tech gifts have stirred controversy. Similar incidents, like Venezuelan President Maduro praising a Huawei phone for being “unhackable by gringos,” highlight how devices become proxies in geopolitical games. For Xiaomi, which has faced scrutiny in India and elsewhere over data privacy, the endorsement from Xi could boost its image, though it risks amplifying suspicions in Western-aligned countries.

Implications for Global Tech Rivalry

Beyond the humor, the episode reflects broader shifts in Asia’s tech ecosystem. South Korea, a key U.S. ally and semiconductor powerhouse, is navigating pressures to decouple from Chinese supply chains. Yet, economic interdependence remains strong; Chinese firms like Xiaomi source components from Korean suppliers, creating mutual benefits.

Experts warn that such diplomatic overtures could influence trade policies. “If South Korea warms to Chinese tech, it might complicate U.S. efforts to isolate Beijing,” said a policy analyst at a Washington think tank. Coverage from The Jerusalem Post noted the nervous laughter at the event, suggesting underlying unease about potential cyber risks.

Future of Sino-Korean Tech Ties

As both nations eye advancements in AI and 5G, this gift exchange may signal thawing relations. Xiaomi’s market share in South Korea is growing, driven by competitive pricing and features. However, security audits of Chinese devices are likely to intensify, with governments demanding transparency.

In the end, Xi’s joke encapsulates the delicate balance between innovation and suspicion in international tech. While it lightened the mood, it also reminded industry insiders of the persistent shadows of cyber threats in an interconnected world. As one observer put it, in diplomacy as in technology, what’s hidden often matters most.

Subscribe for Updates

ChinaRevolutionUpdate Newsletter

The ChinaRevolutionUpdate Email Newsletter focuses on the latest technological innovations in China. It’s your go-to resource for understanding China's growing impact on global business and tech.

By signing up for our newsletter you agree to receive content related to ientry.com / webpronews.com and our affiliate partners. For additional information refer to our terms of service.

Notice an error?

Help us improve our content by reporting any issues you find.

Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

Subscribe
Advertise with Us

Ready to get started?

Get our media kit

Advertise with Us
About Us

WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

Reach our audience
Publication Categories
WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
©2025 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |