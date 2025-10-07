X Splits Verified Business Program: $200 vs $1,000 Tiers as Musk Chases Revenu

X Introduces Tiered Verification for Organizations, Reshaping Its Business Model

In a significant restructuring of its verification system, social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has announced the splitting of its Verified Organizations program into two distinct tiers: Premium Business and Premium Organizations. This move, revealed on Monday, represents the latest evolution in the platform’s monetization strategy under Elon Musk’s leadership.

The new Premium Business option is being positioned as an entry-level verification offering, priced at $200 per month or $2,000 annually, according to details shared by X. This tier provides organizations with a gold verification checkmark, basic analytics, and the ability to manage a single affiliated account, as reported by TechCrunch.

Higher Tier Brings Enhanced Features at Premium Price Point

For organizations seeking more comprehensive benefits, the Premium Organizations tier maintains the original $1,000 monthly price tag ($11,000 annually) while offering an expanded suite of features. These include the ability to manage up to 10 affiliated accounts, access to X’s media studio and advanced analytics, and priority ranking in conversations—a feature increasingly important in X’s algorithmically-driven timeline.

“This tier is designed for large businesses, government organizations, and non-profits that need to manage multiple affiliated accounts and require advanced features,” an X representative stated in the announcement. The company emphasized that current Verified Organizations subscribers will be automatically transitioned to this premium tier, maintaining their existing benefits without interruption.

Strategic Move Follows Declining Ad Revenue and User Engagement Challenges

This restructuring comes at a critical juncture for X, which has faced significant challenges since Musk’s $44 billion acquisition in October 2022. According to industry analysts cited by TechCrunch, the platform has experienced a substantial decline in advertising revenue, with many major brands reducing or eliminating their spending on the platform amid concerns about content moderation and brand safety.

The introduction of a lower-priced business verification option appears to be a strategic attempt to broaden the platform’s paying customer base. By creating a more accessible entry point for smaller businesses and organizations, X may be looking to offset losses from larger advertisers while still maintaining its premium offering for enterprises with greater resources and needs.

Platform Continues Evolution Under Musk’s Vision Despite Setbacks

Since taking the helm at X, Musk has implemented numerous changes to the platform’s verification system, beginning with the controversial revamp of the blue checkmark program. What was once a free indicator of notability and authenticity became a paid subscription feature under the Twitter Blue (now X Premium) program, fundamentally altering the platform’s approach to verification.

“The changes reflect X’s ongoing efforts to diversify revenue streams beyond traditional advertising,” noted TechCrunch. The platform has been experimenting with various subscription models, including the recent introduction of three tiers for individual users: Basic, Premium, and Premium+.

Industry observers remain skeptical about whether these changes will significantly improve X’s financial position. The platform continues to face competition from emerging alternatives like Bluesky and Threads, which have attracted users dissatisfied with X’s direction under Musk’s leadership. According to data referenced by TechCrunch, user engagement metrics have shown concerning trends for X, though the company rarely discloses official figures.

As X continues to refine its business model, this latest adjustment to organizational verification represents another step in Musk’s vision to transform the platform from an advertising-dependent social network to a subscription-based “everything app.” Whether this strategy will ultimately prove successful remains one of the most closely watched questions in social media.