X Faces Third Major Global Outage in Days Due to Cloudflare Issues

The Silent Storm: Unpacking X’s Latest Global Outage on November 21, 2025

On a seemingly ordinary Friday afternoon in late November 2025, the digital world ground to a halt for millions as X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, suffered yet another widespread outage. Reports began flooding in around 3:17 p.m. GMT, with users from the United States to the United Kingdom and beyond unable to load posts, refresh timelines, or interact with content. This incident, occurring on November 21, marks the third major disruption for X in just a few days, raising fresh questions about the platform’s infrastructure resilience under Elon Musk’s stewardship.

Downdetector, a key outage tracking service, recorded an initial spike of 4,841 user reports in the UK alone, escalating rapidly to over 20,355 in the US within hours. Users described familiar frustrations: blank screens displaying “posts aren’t loading right now,” failed logins, and unresponsive apps on both iOS and web platforms. Even X’s own AI chatbot, Grok, fielded queries about the downtime, advising users to “hang tight” as issues often resolve within an hour, according to live updates from Wales Online.

This outage echoes a pattern seen earlier in the week. On November 18 and 19, similar disruptions were linked to problems at Cloudflare, a critical content delivery network that powers much of X’s global traffic. Those events caused server errors, app crashes, and widespread inaccessibility, affecting not just X but other services like ChatGPT and Claude, as detailed in reports from TechRadar.

Echoes of Past Disruptions

Industry analysts point to Cloudflare’s recurring instability as a potential culprit once again. In the November 18 incident, Cloudflare acknowledged a global network outage that rippled across dependent platforms, with over 7,000 reports in the UK alone. X users experienced timelines freezing and posts failing to load, a scenario that IBTimes UK described as a “major global outage” with more than 10,000 complaints worldwide.

The financial implications are staggering. According to Finance Monthly, the November 18 blackout cost X an estimated $285,000 per hour in lost revenue, factoring in advertising disruptions and user disengagement. For a platform that relies on real-time interactions to drive engagement and monetization, these repeated failures could erode trust among advertisers and users alike, especially as competitors like Threads and Bluesky gain traction.

Sentiment on X itself, gleaned from recent posts, reflects a mix of frustration and resignation. Users have shared anecdotes of timelines not refreshing and interactions stalling, with some speculating about data center fires or rollout glitches from prior incidents. While not conclusive, these posts highlight a growing user fatigue with X’s reliability, amplifying calls for more transparent communication from the company.

Infrastructure Under Scrutiny

Delving deeper, X’s vulnerabilities stem from its hybrid infrastructure model, blending owned data centers with leased facilities and third-party services like Cloudflare. A May 2025 outage, for instance, was traced to a battery fire at a rented data center in Oregon, as reported in various X posts and corroborated by tech outlets. This incident compounded issues during the rollout of features like XChat, illustrating how maintenance and upgrades can exacerbate underlying weaknesses.

For industry insiders, the November 21 event underscores broader challenges in scaling social media platforms amid surging traffic. X’s user base has ballooned since Musk’s acquisition, yet investments in redundancy appear lagging. Experts at Tom’s Guide noted that Cloudflare’s resolution of its November 18 issues didn’t prevent knock-on effects, suggesting X needs more robust failover mechanisms.

Moreover, regulatory scrutiny is intensifying. In the EU, where data protection laws are stringent, repeated outages could invite investigations into service reliability, potentially leading to fines under the Digital Services Act. U.S. lawmakers, too, have eyed Big Tech’s infrastructure following similar disruptions in critical sectors.

The Road to Resilience

Looking ahead, X’s engineering teams are likely racing to pinpoint the root cause, with early indications pointing to web and iOS-specific glitches, as per Grok’s responses shared in live coverage. Unlike the Cloudflare-linked outages, this one might involve internal server configurations or traffic spikes from global events, though official confirmation remains pending.

To mitigate future risks, insiders suggest adopting multi-CDN strategies, enhancing edge computing, and investing in AI-driven predictive maintenance. Companies like Meta have weathered similar storms by diversifying providers, a model X could emulate to safeguard its “everything app” ambitions.

Ultimately, as X navigates these turbulent waters, the November 21 outage serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of digital ecosystems. For a platform positioning itself as the town square of the internet, ensuring uptime isn’t just technical—it’s existential. With users increasingly vocal and alternatives abundant, Musk’s team must act swiftly to restore confidence and fortify against the next inevitable storm.