Workday Launches Custom AI Model Library with 120+ Models for Contracts

In the fast-evolving realm of enterprise software, Workday Inc. has unveiled a significant advancement aimed at streamlining one of the most tedious aspects of business operations: contract reviews. On October 22, 2025, the company announced its new Custom AI Model Library, integrated into the Workday Contract Intelligence Agent and powered by Evisort technology. This library boasts more than 120 pre-built AI models designed to automate the identification of clauses, risks, line items, and terms across various departments including HR, finance, legal, IT, and sales. According to details from the official announcement on Workday’s newsroom, these models enable legal and business teams to review contracts at scale, flagging potential issues and extracting key data with unprecedented speed.

The initiative builds on Workday’s broader push into AI-driven tools, allowing customers to deploy these pre-trained models immediately while offering no-code options for refinement through user feedback. For instance, the models can summarize clauses, extract financial data, analyze privacy and security terms, pull lease details, and even provide insights from sales agreements that integrate seamlessly with customer relationship management systems. This comes at a time when businesses are grappling with increasing contract volumes amid regulatory complexities, making manual reviews not just inefficient but risky.

Accelerating Contract Management in a Data-Driven Era

Industry observers note that Workday’s move addresses a critical pain point. A recent report from Stock Titan highlights how the library’s capabilities extend to real-time risk assessment, potentially reducing review times from days to hours. Executives at Workday emphasize that this isn’t just about automation; it’s about empowering teams with actionable intelligence. Pete Schlampp, executive vice president of product development at Workday, stated in the announcement that the tool helps organizations “make smarter decisions faster” by leveraging AI to uncover hidden insights in contracts.

Moreover, the Custom AI Model Library aligns with Workday’s ongoing integration of AI across its platform. Earlier in 2025, the company rolled out over 350 new features in its Spring Release, as detailed in a PR Newswire release, including enhancements to HR and finance processes. This latest addition extends that momentum, particularly for contract intelligence, which was bolstered by the acquisition of Evisort’s AI capabilities earlier in the year.

Implications for Legal and Business Teams

For industry insiders, the real value lies in customization. Unlike generic AI tools, Workday’s models can be fine-tuned without coding expertise, allowing companies to adapt them to specific needs—such as compliance with evolving data privacy laws or sector-specific regulations. A piece from Investing.com reports that this no-code refinement is a game-changer, enabling faster deployment and iterative improvements based on real-world feedback. Early adopters, including large enterprises in finance and tech, are already piloting these models to mitigate risks in supplier agreements and M&A deals.

The announcement has sparked discussions on social platforms like X, where users from Workday’s official account have shared insights into how such innovations drive efficiency. Posts emphasize the shift from reactive to proactive contract management, aligning with broader trends in AI adoption. For example, recent X updates from Workday highlight success stories, like how organizations are using similar tools to make precise strategic decisions, echoing sentiments from partners such as the PGA Tour.

Competitive Edge and Future Prospects

Competitively, Workday positions itself against rivals like Oracle and SAP by focusing on integrated, AI-native solutions. Analysts at The AI Journal suggest this library could set a new standard for contract lifecycle management, especially as AI agents become more agentic—capable of autonomous actions. Workday’s earlier introductions, such as seven new AI agents in May 2025 for Illuminate platform as covered by TechTarget, laid the groundwork, showing a pattern of incremental yet impactful enhancements.

Looking ahead, the Custom AI Model Library could influence how companies approach digital transformation. With features like automated extraction of lease terms or sales insights, it promises not only efficiency but also strategic advantages, such as better negotiation leverage. As one expert noted in a Supply Chain Magazine article from May 2025, AI agents are revolutionizing supplier contract strategies, a trend Workday is now amplifying. For businesses navigating complex global operations, this tool represents a step toward more resilient, intelligent workflows, potentially reshaping how contracts fuel organizational growth.