WordPress Unveils Telex AI: Custom Gutenberg Blocks via Natural Language

The Unveiling at WordCamp

In a move that underscores the accelerating integration of artificial intelligence into web development, WordPress has introduced Telex, an experimental tool designed to simplify the creation of custom blocks for its platform. Announced by CEO Matt Mullenweg during the WordCamp US 2025 conference in Portland, Telex allows developers to generate fully functional Gutenberg blocks simply by describing their ideas in natural language. This innovation, as detailed in a recent report from TechCrunch, positions WordPress at the forefront of AI-assisted coding, potentially democratizing advanced site-building for non-technical users.

The tool operates much like emerging AI builders such as v0 or Lovable, but with a tailored focus on WordPress’s ecosystem. Users input prompts, and Telex produces ready-to-use blocks that integrate seamlessly with the Gutenberg editor, eliminating the need for manual coding. This comes amid a broader push by Automattic, WordPress’s parent company, to embed AI across its offerings, building on earlier initiatives like the formation of a dedicated AI team earlier this year.

Broader AI Ambitions

That team, as covered in another TechCrunch article, was established to guide AI product development within the developer community, signaling a strategic pivot toward intelligent automation. Telex represents a tangible outcome of these efforts, showcased alongside other experiments at the conference, which drew industry insiders eager to see how AI could reshape content management systems.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) from developers like Oliver Sild highlight Telex’s potential as a “game changer,” emphasizing its advantage in providing instant access to WordPress’s vast plugin library without the coding overhead typical of other AI site builders. Such sentiment reflects growing excitement, with users experimenting with prompts to create everything from custom buttons to complex interactive elements, as demonstrated in real-time demos at WordCamp.

Implications for Developers

For industry professionals, Telex could streamline workflows significantly, reducing development time from hours to minutes. According to insights from WPMayor, which lists top AI tools for WordPress in 2025, tools like this address pain points in block creation, making it accessible even for those without deep programming expertise. This aligns with WordPress’s history of empowering creators, from bloggers to enterprise users, by lowering barriers to entry.

However, challenges remain, including the tool’s experimental status and questions about the quality of AI-generated code. Insiders note that while Telex excels at prototyping, human oversight is still crucial for optimization and security, echoing concerns raised in broader AI discussions at events like TechCrunch Disrupt 2025.

Future Prospects and Competition

Looking ahead, Telex’s integration could extend to full-site generation, building on WordPress.com’s earlier AI-powered website builder launched in April, as reported by TechCrunch. This tool already enables chat-based site creation, but Telex adds a layer of customization for blocks, potentially setting a new standard in the competitive field of AI-driven web tools.

Competitors in the space, from standalone AI platforms to integrated solutions in other CMS like Wix or Squarespace, may feel pressure to match this pace. As Mullenweg emphasized in his keynote, the goal is to make WordPress “future-proof” through AI, fostering innovation that keeps the platform relevant in an era of rapid technological change.

Strategic Industry Shifts

The introduction of Telex also highlights Automattic’s investment in AI as a core competency, with the company allocating resources to ensure ethical and effective implementations. Feedback from the WordCamp audience, including live trials shared on X, suggests strong initial adoption, with developers praising its intuitiveness for rapid iteration.

Ultimately, for industry insiders, Telex isn’t just a tool—it’s a harbinger of how AI will redefine web development roles, shifting focus from coding drudgery to creative strategy. As WordPress continues to evolve, tools like this could solidify its dominance, powering over 40% of the web while adapting to the demands of an AI-infused future.