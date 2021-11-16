Windows 11 Updates Locks Users Into Edge and Bing

Windows 11 users hoping for more browser choice are in for a disappointment, as Microsoft is locking users into Edge and Bing.

Microsoft started generating criticism for making it difficult for users to change their default browser in recent editions of Windows 11. For example, rather than letting individuals simply change their default browser, Windows required a user to change the default browser for each and every type of file a browser handles — HTTP, HTTPS, HTM, HTML, XHT, XHTML, PDF, SHTML, SVG, WEBP, and FTP. Needless to say, this could be a daunting task for many.

Even if a user managed to successfully change their default, Windows would ignore the setting and continue using Edge for Start menu searches and other widgets. To make matters worse, a recent beta is blocking EdgeDeflector and other utilities designed to let users select the browser they want to use in those situations. Some were hoping the issue was a bug, but Microsoft has confirmed the behavior is planned.

“Windows openly enables applications and services on its platform, including various web browsers,” a Microsoft spokesperson told The Verge. “At the same time, Windows also offers certain end-to-end customer experiences in both Windows 10 and Windows 11, the search experience from the taskbar is one such example of an end-to-end experience that is not designed to be redirected. When we become aware of improper redirection, we issue a fix.”

As we pointed out in August, when Microsoft first started going down this path, this kind of behavior is unacceptable in today’s market, and exactly the kind of action that has put Big Tech in the legislative crosshairs.