Windows 11 KB5067036 Bug: Task Manager Spawns Hidden Duplicates on Close

In the ever-evolving world of operating systems, Microsoft has once again found itself grappling with an unexpected glitch that underscores the challenges of rolling out updates to millions of users. The latest issue, stemming from the optional October preview update KB5067036 for Windows 11, has turned the venerable Task Manager—a tool long relied upon by IT professionals and power users—into an unintended source of system strain. Instead of closing as expected when users click the familiar “X” button, the application spawns duplicate instances that linger in the background, silently consuming resources like CPU and memory.

This bug, which affects users on both Windows 11 versions 24H2 and the upcoming 25H2, manifests in a particularly insidious way: each attempt to close Task Manager creates a new, hidden process. Over time, these orphaned instances can accumulate, leading to noticeable performance degradation, including slowdowns and increased resource usage that might baffle even seasoned technicians diagnosing sluggish machines.

A Glitch That Defies Expectations, Highlighting Broader Update Risks in Modern Software Ecosystems

Reports of the problem surfaced rapidly after the update’s release on October 28, with users flocking to forums and social media to share their frustrations. According to coverage from Ars Technica, the irony is stark—the very tool designed to monitor and terminate errant processes is now proliferating them. This isn’t just a minor annoyance; for enterprise environments where Task Manager is frequently used to troubleshoot issues, the bug could exacerbate problems during critical operations, such as server maintenance or application debugging.

Microsoft has acknowledged the issue through its feedback channels, but a permanent fix remains pending, leaving users to adopt workarounds in the interim. One common recommendation is to avoid closing Task Manager via the window’s close button and instead use alternative methods, like right-clicking the taskbar icon or employing keyboard shortcuts to end the process properly.

Unpacking the Technical Underpinnings and Why Such Bugs Persist in Iterative OS Development

Diving deeper into the mechanics, the flaw appears tied to how Windows 11 handles process termination in this preview build. As detailed in insights from Windows Latest, the duplication occurs because the close command fails to fully terminate the taskmgr.exe process, instead forking new ones that evade immediate detection. This could stem from recent changes in the OS’s multitasking framework, introduced to enhance features like the redesigned Start menu and battery indicators in the same update.

For industry insiders, this incident highlights systemic challenges in Microsoft’s update strategy. Preview releases, intended to iron out kinks before mandatory patches, sometimes introduce regressions that slip through quality assurance. Similar issues have plagued past updates, eroding user trust and prompting calls for more rigorous testing protocols.

Workarounds and Long-Term Implications for Windows Reliability in Professional Settings

In the meantime, affected users can mitigate the problem by manually ending duplicate processes through Task Manager itself—ironically—or by uninstalling the problematic KB5067036 update via the Settings app. Publications like The Verge have noted that rebooting the system or using command-line tools like Taskkill can also clear lingering instances, though these steps add friction to workflows.

Looking ahead, this bug serves as a cautionary tale for software giants balancing innovation with stability. As Windows 11 continues to evolve, incorporating AI-driven features and enhanced security, such glitches remind developers and IT leaders alike of the delicate balance required to maintain a robust platform. Microsoft is expected to address this in an upcoming patch, but until then, vigilance remains key for those navigating these digital waters.