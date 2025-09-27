will.i.am Named ASU Professor to Lead Ethical AI Course in LA

In a bold fusion of celebrity influence, technological innovation, and higher education, musician and tech entrepreneur will.i.am is set to reshape how artificial intelligence is taught. Arizona State University has appointed the Black Eyed Peas frontman as a professor of practice, tasking him with designing and leading a groundbreaking course titled “The Agentic Self,” slated for launch in spring 2026. This initiative, as detailed in a recent announcement from ASU News, aims to equip students with skills in agentic AI—systems that act autonomously to achieve goals—while emphasizing ethical considerations and creative applications.

The course will be housed at ASU’s GAME School in downtown Los Angeles, blending in-person and virtual elements to explore AI’s role in enhancing human creativity rather than replacing it. Will.i.am, whose real name is William Adams, brings a unique pedigree to the role: he’s not just a Grammy-winning artist but also the founder of FYI.AI, an AI-driven productivity tool for creatives. According to coverage in AfroTech, the curriculum will draw on his experiences integrating AI into music production, marketing, and storytelling, positioning the class as a counter-narrative to fears of job displacement by automation.

Bridging Entertainment and AI Education: How a Music Icon is Pioneering Ethical Tech Training in Academia

Partnerships underpin this venture’s ambition. ASU President Michael Crow has championed the collaboration, highlighting its potential to democratize AI education. Backed by tech giants like NVIDIA, which provides computational resources, the course will incorporate real-world tools from FYI.AI to teach students how to build agentic systems that assist in tasks like generating song lyrics or drafting marketing copy. A post on X from NVIDIA AI Developer echoed this excitement, noting the integration of advanced AI frameworks to foster “creative productivity.”

Critics and enthusiasts alike are watching closely. While some question the qualifications of a non-traditional academic like will.i.am, supporters point to his track record in tech advocacy. As reported in KOLD News, the course will delve into “ethical and moral AI operating standards,” addressing biases and societal impacts—topics increasingly vital as AI permeates industries from healthcare to entertainment.

From Black Eyed Peas to AI Pedagogy: The Evolution of will.i.am’s Tech Vision and Its Implications for Future Workforces

The timing aligns with broader trends in AI education. Recent X posts from users like Dawn Song, a prominent AI researcher, highlight the surge in agentic AI courses, with MOOCs attracting thousands of learners focused on practical applications like code generation and web automation. ASU’s move builds on this momentum, extending its existing AI programs, such as the new master’s in AI in Business launching in Los Angeles in fall 2026, as covered by Yahoo Finance.

Will.i.am’s involvement extends beyond the classroom. His global initiatives, including a UN-Google partnership for AI education in Africa mentioned in Uproxx, underscore a commitment to inclusive tech access. In interviews, he has emphasized AI as a tool for empowerment, drawing parallels to how sampling revolutionized music.

Ethical Frameworks and Real-World Applications: Dissecting the Curriculum of ‘The Agentic Self’ and Its Potential Industry Impact

Industry insiders see this as a model for hybrid education. By combining celebrity draw with rigorous tech training, ASU could attract diverse students, from aspiring artists to engineers. A recent X thread from Nikki Siapno outlined effective pathways for learning agentic AI, stressing multi-agent systems—concepts likely central to the course.

Challenges remain, including ensuring academic rigor. Yet, as EdTech Innovation Hub reports, the program’s backing by ASU’s innovative ethos and partnerships positions it as a leader in preparing graduates for an AI-driven economy.

Global Reach and Future Prospects: How ASU’s AI Initiatives Could Reshape Educational Paradigms Worldwide

Looking ahead, this course might inspire similar programs globally. ASU’s plans for AI-enhanced collaborations in India, as noted in Deccan Herald, suggest an expanding network of dual-degree offerings. For industry veterans, “The Agentic Self” represents a pivotal step in aligning education with technological evolution, potentially influencing how AI ethics are taught and applied in creative fields.

As AI continues to advance, initiatives like this could bridge gaps between Silicon Valley innovation and accessible learning, ensuring that the next generation isn’t just consumers of technology but active shapers of its future. With enrollment opening soon, the course’s success will hinge on balancing star power with substantive content, a test case for celebrity-led academia in the digital age.