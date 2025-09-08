Why Manual Code Formatting is Outdated: Embrace Projectional Editing

In the ever-evolving world of software development, a provocative idea is gaining traction: the notion that manually formatting code is an outdated burden that programmers should no longer endure. This perspective, articulated in a recent blog post by software engineer Max Leiter, challenges the status quo of coding practices, suggesting that we’ve regressed from more innovative eras in computing history.

Leiter argues that tools like auto-formatters, while helpful, represent a step backward because they force developers to wrestle with superficial styling issues rather than focusing on logic and functionality. He points to historical precedents where code formatting was rendered irrelevant through advanced systems, proposing that modern programming could benefit from similar rethinking.

Revisiting the Roots of Automated Code Handling

One compelling example Leiter draws upon is the Rational R1000, a pioneering workstation from the 1980s designed for Ada programming. This machine didn’t store code as plain text but as abstract syntax trees, eliminating the need for manual formatting altogether. As detailed in a 1985 technical report titled “Experiences with Code Generation” from the University of California, Berkeley, such systems allowed for projectional editing, where code is manipulated directly in a structured form, bypassing traditional text-based pitfalls.

This approach meant that formatting debates—spaces versus tabs, line lengths, and bracket placements—simply didn’t exist. Leiter highlights how the R1000’s environment integrated seamlessly with compilers, ensuring that what developers saw was always syntactically valid, a far cry from today’s error-prone text editors.

The Promise and Pitfalls of Projectional Editing

Extending this idea, Leiter references the Ada Compiler Validation Summary Report from 1985, published by the Defense Technical Information Center, which validated the Rational Environment’s capabilities. These documents underscore how early adopters achieved higher productivity by abstracting away formatting concerns, allowing teams to collaborate without stylistic conflicts.

Yet, Leiter acknowledges that projectional editing hasn’t caught on widely, partly due to its steep learning curve and incompatibility with existing tools. He isn’t calling for a wholesale shift but rather for innovations that fit current paradigms, such as pushing minified code to repositories to sidestep formatting wars entirely.

Lessons from Industry Veterans

Grady Booch, a software engineering luminary, reflected on Rational’s legacy in a 2008 blog post archived on IBM’s developer site, noting the fifth anniversary of IBM’s acquisition of Rational. Booch’s insights reinforce Leiter’s point: the R1000 era demonstrated that live environments with real-time feedback could make formatting a non-issue, fostering creativity over conformity.

In today’s context, with languages like JavaScript and Python dominating, Leiter’s fun diversion into R1000 research serves as a reminder that we’ve solved these problems before. Developers at companies like Vercel, where Leiter works, are already experimenting with streamlined workflows that minimize such overhead.

Toward a Formatting-Free Future

Ultimately, Leiter’s post isn’t just nostalgia; it’s a call to action for the industry to explore hybrid solutions. By integrating elements of projectional editing into modern IDEs, we could reduce the time spent on code reviews debating style, redirecting energy toward innovation.

As software complexity grows, embracing these historical lessons might prevent formatting from remaining a persistent thorn. While not everyone may adopt minified code pushes overnight, Leiter’s exploration, enriched by these archival sources, invites a deeper conversation among insiders about reclaiming efficiency in coding practices.