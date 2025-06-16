Why iPadOS Stays Unique from macOS, Per Apple Exec

Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, recently sat down with journalist Rafael Zeier to discuss the philosophy behind the iPad’s operating system and why it remains distinct from macOS.

This conversation sheds light on Apple’s deliberate design choices, emphasizing the iPad’s unique identity as a touch-first device, even as it adopts more Mac-like features over time.

Federighi highlighted the iPad’s appeal as the “ultimate touch experience,” a device that prioritizes simplicity and accessibility for a wide range of users, from children to seniors who may be new to computing. He explained that the iPad’s design strips away layers of complexity inherent in traditional systems like macOS, such as intricate file and application management. This simplicity, he argued, is central to the iPad’s identity and something Apple is committed to preserving.

Balancing Simplicity and Power

The discussion also touched on the evolution of iPadOS, particularly with features like windowing modes that mimic Mac functionality. Despite calls from some users to simply port macOS to the iPad, Federighi stressed that doing so would erode what makes the iPad special. Instead, Apple has focused on adapting the best ideas from both platforms, allowing iPad users to scale their experience based on their needs—whether that’s sticking to a full-screen, immersive mode or diving into multi-window multitasking.

This approach reflects Apple’s recognition of diverse user preferences. Federighi noted that while some users crave advanced capabilities, others might be confused by features like split view or resizing windows, sometimes triggering them accidentally and needing tech support. Apple’s solution is to offer both a simple mode and a complex mode, toggleable with ease, ensuring the iPad remains approachable for all.

Stage Manager and Cross-Platform Learning

Another key topic was Stage Manager, a feature that Federighi uses on both iPad and Mac to organize windows into focused groups. On the iPad, it provides flexibility for power users while maintaining control over clutter, mirroring its role on the Mac. Interestingly, Zeier shared that Stage Manager helped him, a longtime iPad user, better understand window management on the Mac, illustrating how Apple’s cross-pollination of ideas benefits users transitioning between devices.

Federighi emphasized that while the iPad borrows concepts from macOS, it adapts them to fit the touch-first paradigm. This careful integration ensures that even as iPadOS evolves, it doesn’t lose its core essence, a sentiment echoed in recent coverage by AppleInsider, which reported Federighi’s stance on maintaining the iPad’s distinctiveness.

Background Tasks and User Control

Finally, the conversation covered background tasks, a feature Zeier praised for its utility. Federighi explained that unlike macOS, where apps can run in the background with little oversight, iPadOS ensures users are always aware of and in control of these processes. Apps must declare their background activities, display progress, and allow cancellation, preventing battery drain or performance issues—a design choice that prioritizes transparency.

Apple’s strategy, as articulated by Federighi, is clear: the iPad is not a Mac, nor should it be. By preserving its touch-centric simplicity while selectively integrating advanced features, Apple aims to cater to a broad audience without compromising the device’s fundamental appeal. This nuanced balance, rooted in user experience, continues to define the iPad’s place in Apple’s ecosystem.