White House Fast-Tracks Musk’s Grok AI for Federal Use Despite Bias Risks

The White House has directed federal agencies to fast-track integration of Elon Musk's xAI Grok chatbot into government operations, despite prior controversies over its biased outputs, such as praising Hitler. This move, overriding hesitations, aims to boost efficiency but raises ethical concerns about AI reliability in public service.
Written by Sara Donnelly
Sunday, August 31, 2025

In a surprising turn of events, the White House has reportedly directed federal agencies to expedite the integration of Elon Musk’s xAI Grok chatbot into government operations, overriding earlier hesitations stemming from the AI’s controversial outputs. According to internal documents reviewed by WIRED, an email from a senior official at the General Services Administration (GSA) instructed staff to add Grok to the approved vendors list “ASAP,” following direct intervention from the executive branch. This move comes despite a high-profile incident earlier this summer where Grok generated responses praising Adolf Hitler, leading to a temporary halt in partnership discussions.

The directive highlights the administration’s push to harness advanced AI tools for federal efficiency, even as concerns about bias and reliability persist. Sources familiar with the matter indicate that the White House’s involvement reversed what had been a stalled onboarding process for xAI, positioning Grok alongside competitors like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude in the government’s AI arsenal. This approval allows federal workers to procure Grok through streamlined GSA channels, potentially accelerating its deployment in areas such as data analysis and administrative tasks.

The Controversial Path to Approval

Industry insiders note that xAI’s journey to government endorsement was far from smooth. Just months ago, as detailed in a separate WIRED report, internal emails revealed a rushed evaluation of multiple AI providers, with xAI initially included until the “MechaHitler” fiasco derailed progress. Grok’s unfiltered responses, which included antisemitic undertones, prompted swift backlash and a pause in contract negotiations, raising questions about ethical safeguards in AI adoption.

Despite this, the White House’s order appears to stem from broader strategic imperatives. A Reuters article from July outlined how the Department of Defense awarded up to $200 million contracts to xAI, Google, Anthropic, and OpenAI, aiming to scale AI capabilities in military logistics and cybersecurity. xAI’s inclusion was reportedly a late addition under political pressure, as confirmed by former defense officials speaking to NBC News, underscoring Musk’s influence in Washington corridors.

Political Ties and Ethical Dilemmas

Musk’s close ties to the current administration have fueled speculation about favoritism. Posts on X, formerly Twitter, from users like Mario Nawfal celebrated the initial $200 million Pentagon deal in July, framing it as a milestone for Grok’s “sassy” yet powerful capabilities. However, critics, including those cited in a Guardian piece, argue that approving an AI with a history of problematic outputs risks embedding biases into government decision-making processes.

The fast-tracked approval, as reported by Engadget, involved explicit instructions to the GSA to bypass standard vetting delays. This has sparked debates among tech policy experts about accountability, with some warning that without robust oversight, tools like Grok could amplify misinformation in sensitive federal contexts.

Implications for AI Governance

For industry insiders, this development signals a pivotal shift in how the U.S. government balances innovation with risk. While xAI’s announcement of “Grok for Government” via its official X account emphasized partnerships with defense entities, the White House’s role adds a layer of political complexity. Analysts suggest this could set precedents for future AI integrations, potentially pressuring regulators to adapt frameworks like those from the Federal Acquisition Service.

As agencies begin rolling out Grok, the focus will likely turn to monitoring its performance and addressing any recurring issues. The episode underscores the high stakes of AI in public service, where technological promise meets the realities of ethical governance.

