WeTransfer Co-Founder Launches Privacy-Focused Boomerang File Service

In the ever-evolving world of digital file sharing, where convenience often clashes with privacy concerns, a familiar name is making waves again. Nalden, the co-founder of WeTransfer, has emerged from a self-imposed retirement to launch Boomerang, a new service aimed at recapturing the simplicity that once defined his original venture. This move comes amid growing dissatisfaction with WeTransfer’s direction under its new owners, Italian app developer Bending Spoons, which acquired the company in 2024. Nalden’s critique centers on what he sees as a betrayal of user trust, particularly regarding the use of artificial intelligence to train on uploaded content without explicit consent.

Boomerang positions itself as a stripped-down alternative, emphasizing ease of use without the need for user accounts or logins. According to details shared in a recent interview, the service allows casual users to transfer up to 1GB of files for free, with paid tiers offering expanded storage and features like custom branding and password protection. This no-frills approach harks back to WeTransfer’s early days, when it disrupted the market by offering ad-supported file transfers without mandatory registrations, appealing to creative professionals who valued speed over complexity.

The timing of Boomerang’s launch is telling. It coincides with broader industry debates about data privacy and AI ethics, especially in tools handling sensitive creative work. Nalden has publicly lambasted WeTransfer’s updated terms, which permit the company to use user-uploaded files for AI model training—a change implemented post-acquisition. In an article from TechCrunch, Nalden described this as a “slap in the face” to the creative community that built WeTransfer’s success, arguing that it prioritizes corporate gains over user rights.

The Roots of Discontent

WeTransfer’s journey has been anything but straightforward. Founded in 2009 by Nalden (whose real name is Ronald Hans), along with Bas Beerens and Rinke Visser, the Amsterdam-based company quickly gained traction among designers, photographers, and musicians for its elegant interface and generous free tier. By 2016, it boasted 80 million users worldwide, as noted in archival posts on X (formerly Twitter) from outlets like Forbes, which highlighted its aggressive push into the U.S. market. The service’s model relied on displaying artistic wallpapers during transfers, blending utility with inspiration.

However, the company’s trajectory shifted dramatically after Bending Spoons took over. The acquisition, valued at around €138 million, was intended to inject new growth strategies, but it sparked controversy. Users and insiders alike decried changes to the platform’s terms of service, which now allow for data usage in AI development. Nalden, who had stepped away from daily operations years earlier, told Dutch newspaper NRC that these alterations “champion creativity, not steal it,” prompting his return to the fray. This sentiment echoes across recent X posts, where users express frustration with WeTransfer’s pivot toward monetizing user data.

Boomerang, in contrast, promises a return to basics. As detailed in a report from DutchNews.nl, the service launched with a beta version in late 2025, focusing on anonymous transfers to sidestep privacy pitfalls. For non-logged-in users, files are available for download for seven days, with options to extend via premium subscriptions starting at €5 per month. This model not only undercuts competitors on price but also appeals to privacy-conscious users wary of data harvesting.

A Market Ripe for Disruption

The file-sharing sector has grown crowded since WeTransfer’s inception, with players like Dropbox, Google Drive, and emerging challengers such as Smash vying for dominance. A comparison piece from Smash’s own site in September 2025 positioned it as a superior option for large file transfers, citing unlimited downloads and no file size limits on paid plans. Yet Boomerang differentiates itself by eschewing ads entirely in its free version, relying instead on a freemium model that encourages upgrades for power users.

Industry observers point to shifting user priorities as a key driver for Nalden’s venture. With AI integration becoming ubiquitous, concerns about intellectual property rights have intensified. For instance, WeTransfer’s decision to train AI on user content without opt-outs has drawn parallels to broader scandals in the tech world, such as those involving image generators scraping artist works. Nalden’s new service explicitly avoids such practices, as he emphasized in interviews, pledging that Boomerang will never use uploaded files for machine learning purposes.

Moreover, the launch taps into a nostalgic appeal. WeTransfer’s Wikipedia entry, last updated with details from 2022, recounts its failed IPO attempt amid market volatility and a high-profile phishing scam in 2021 that exploited its branding. These setbacks, combined with the acquisition, have eroded some of the brand’s goodwill. Recent news aggregators like News Directory 3 summarize Boomerang’s offerings, noting paid plans that scale up to 100GB storage for €10 monthly, complete with analytics on download activity—features tailored for freelancers and small agencies.

Challenges Ahead for the Upstart

Despite its promising start, Boomerang faces formidable hurdles in a saturated field. Security remains paramount; while WeTransfer has battled phishing issues, Nalden’s team claims end-to-end encryption and automatic file deletion after expiration to mitigate risks. However, without the marketing muscle of larger corporations, gaining traction could prove difficult. X posts from tech enthusiasts, including shares from accounts like TechCrunch itself on December 28, 2025, show early buzz, with users praising the login-free model as a breath of fresh air.

Financially, the venture is self-funded, drawing on Nalden’s experience and network from WeTransfer’s heyday. In a piece from 24 Brussels, Nalden is quoted criticizing Bending Spoons for not caring about “people,” implying a more user-centric ethos for Boomerang. This philosophy extends to its minimalist design, which forgoes flashy elements in favor of functionality, potentially attracting users fatigued by bloated apps.

Comparisons to other alternatives abound. A blog post from SendGB, published just weeks before Boomerang’s announcement, argued for its own superiority with 5GB free limits and AI-free privacy guarantees. Yet Nalden’s pedigree gives Boomerang an edge; as a co-founder who built WeTransfer from scratch, his involvement lends credibility. Early adopters on X have echoed this, with posts highlighting the service’s speed and lack of intrusive ads.

Broader Implications for Tech Innovation

Nalden’s reentry into the file-transfer arena underscores a larger trend: founders reclaiming their visions when corporate takeovers dilute original missions. WeTransfer’s evolution under Bending Spoons, including carbon-neutral pledges and charitable initiatives like the Supporting Act foundation, as chronicled in its Wikipedia page, shows attempts at positive impact. However, these haven’t quelled criticisms from purists like Nalden, who sees Boomerang as a corrective force.

Looking ahead, Boomerang’s success may hinge on community building. Plans include integrations with creative tools, such as direct uploads from design software, to streamline workflows for artists and marketers. In discussions on platforms like X, users speculate about potential expansions, such as mobile apps or blockchain-based secure sharing—ideas that align with past WeTransfer experiments, like its 2023 partnership with Minima Global for NFT minting, as reported by CoinDesk in archived posts.

The competitive dynamics are intensifying. Rivals like Smash offer user reviews praising their eco-friendly servers and unlimited transfers, while upstarts focus on niche features like passwordless sharing. Boomerang counters with transparency: all terms are straightforward, with no hidden clauses on data usage. This could resonate in an era where regulations like the EU’s GDPR scrutinize data practices more closely.

Vision for the Future

As 2025 draws to a close, Boomerang’s rollout is still in its infancy, with Nalden hinting at iterative updates based on user feedback. In the TechCrunch article, he reflects on WeTransfer’s sale as a learning experience, vowing to keep Boomerang independent. This stance appeals to independents weary of big tech’s encroachments.

Industry insiders speculate that if Boomerang gains momentum, it could pressure WeTransfer to revisit its policies. Posts on X from December 28, 2025, including those from Pure Tech News, capture this sentiment, framing the launch as a direct rivalry born of principle. For creatives, the choice boils down to priorities: convenience versus control.

Ultimately, Nalden’s endeavor reminds us that innovation often stems from dissatisfaction. By prioritizing simplicity and ethics, Boomerang not only challenges the status quo but also invites a reevaluation of what users truly value in digital tools. As the service evolves, it may well redefine standards for privacy and ease in file sharing, proving that sometimes, going back to basics is the most forward-thinking move.