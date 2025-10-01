Western Digital Patches Critical RCE Flaw in My Cloud NAS Devices

In the fast-evolving world of data storage, Western Digital has once again found itself at the center of a cybersecurity storm. The company recently disclosed and patched a critical vulnerability in its popular My Cloud network-attached storage (NAS) devices, a flaw that could have handed attackers complete control over affected systems. Tracked as CVE-2025-30247, this OS command injection bug scored a severity rating of 9.3 out of 10, underscoring its potential for remote code execution (RCE) through specially crafted HTTP POST requests targeting the devices’ user interface.

The vulnerability affects a range of My Cloud models, including the PR2100, PR4100, and various EX series units, many of which are staples in small businesses and home offices for their reliable data backup and sharing capabilities. According to a report from TechRadar, Western Digital was alerted to the issue and swiftly issued a security advisory, urging users to update their firmware immediately to mitigate risks.

The Mechanics of the Exploit

Exploiting this flaw doesn’t require sophisticated tools; attackers could simply send malformed requests to vulnerable devices exposed to the internet, potentially injecting and executing arbitrary commands. This could lead to data theft, ransomware deployment, or even pivoting to other network assets. Industry experts note that NAS devices like these are often left with default settings, making them low-hanging fruit for cybercriminals scanning for open ports.

For context, similar vulnerabilities have plagued Western Digital in the past. A 2023 patch addressed a comparable arbitrary code execution issue, as detailed in another TechRadar analysis, highlighting a pattern of command injection risks in the company’s ecosystem.

Western Digital’s Response and User Implications

In its advisory, Western Digital emphasized that only devices running outdated firmware are at risk, and the patch is available for supported models. However, end-of-life products—those no longer receiving official updates—remain exposed, leaving owners with tough choices: migrate to newer hardware or isolate the devices from external access. This echoes warnings from BleepingComputer, which reported on the firmware updates and stressed the ease of remote exploitation without authentication.

The timing is particularly poignant amid rising cyber threats to IoT and storage solutions. Security researchers at SecurityOnline described how the flaw enables arbitrary command execution via crafted HTTP requests, amplifying concerns for enterprises relying on these NAS systems for critical data storage.

Broader Industry Lessons

This incident underscores the perils of unpatched legacy hardware in an era of persistent cyber threats. For industry insiders, it’s a reminder to prioritize firmware hygiene and network segmentation. Western Digital’s proactive patching is commendable, but as Help Net Security points out, the unauthenticated nature of the RCE vulnerability demands immediate action from users.

Looking ahead, companies like Western Digital must invest more in automated update mechanisms to protect against such flaws. Meanwhile, affected users should audit their setups, apply patches where possible, and consider cloud alternatives for enhanced security. In a digital world where data is king, vulnerabilities like CVE-2025-30247 serve as stark warnings that even trusted storage giants aren’t immune to exploitation.