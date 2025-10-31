Wedbush Lifts Apple Stock Target to $320 on iPhone 17, AI Optimism

In a move that underscores growing optimism on Wall Street, investment firm Wedbush has raised its price target for Apple Inc. stock to $320 from $310, citing the robust performance of the iPhone 17 cycle and resilient growth in the company’s services sector. This adjustment comes amid what analysts describe as a stronger-than-expected launch for the latest iPhone lineup, which has defied earlier concerns about consumer demand in key markets like China.

The upgrade reflects Wedbush’s confidence in Apple’s ability to capitalize on pent-up upgrade cycles, particularly as artificial intelligence features begin to roll out more broadly. According to a report from AppleInsider, the firm’s lead analyst, Daniel Ives, highlighted how iPhone 17 sales are outpacing initial expectations, potentially setting the stage for a “super cycle” that could drive revenue growth well into 2026.

Analysts See Momentum Building from AI Integration

Wedbush’s bullish stance isn’t isolated. Other firms are echoing similar sentiments, with TD Cowen recently lifting its Apple target to $325, emphasizing the need for greater AI investments to sustain long-term gains. As detailed in coverage from AppleInsider, TD Cowen points to the iPhone 17’s success as a catalyst, but warns that Apple must accelerate its AI spending to compete with rivals like Google and Microsoft in the burgeoning field of generative technologies.

This wave of optimism follows Apple’s fiscal fourth-quarter results, which beat Wall Street estimates, fueled by strong iPhone demand and a “tremendous” global response, as noted by CEO Tim Cook during the earnings call. Reports from MacDailyNews underscore how this performance has quelled doubts about softer sales in certain segments, such as the iPhone Air model, which Cook addressed minimally but positively.

Services Growth and Market Resilience Underpin Forecasts

Beyond hardware, Wedbush analysts praise Apple’s services arm—including App Store revenues, Apple Music, and iCloud—for providing a buffer against hardware volatility. The firm projects this segment could contribute significantly to overall margins, even as tariff concerns loom, with Apple estimating $3.4 billion in related costs through 2025, per insights from AppleInsider.

Comparisons to prior cycles are telling: While the iPhone 16 was anticipated as a major upgrade driver last year, the iPhone 17’s integration of advanced AI features, like an enhanced Siri set for 2026, appears to be accelerating adoption. Bank of America, in raising its target to $320 earlier this week, bet on AI and smart home innovations to propel growth through the decade, as reported by AppleInsider.

Broader Implications for Investors and Competitors

For industry insiders, this target hike signals a potential re-rating of Apple’s valuation, with Wedbush maintaining an outperform rating and forecasting shares could climb further if AI partnerships materialize. Proactive Investors noted in their analysis that the “impressive” December guidance speaks to sustained iPhone 17 demand, potentially pushing quarterly revenues past $90 billion, according to Proactive Investors.

However, challenges remain, including geopolitical tensions affecting supply chains and competition from Android devices with aggressive AI offerings. JP Morgan, which recently upped its target to $290 based on iPhone 17 strength, cautions that while demand is high, Apple must navigate regulatory scrutiny on app ecosystems, as covered in AppleInsider.

Looking Ahead: AI as the Next Growth Engine

As Apple prepares for its Apple Intelligence-enhanced Siri debut in 2026, per CEO Cook’s comments in AppleInsider, the company is positioning itself at the forefront of consumer AI. Wedbush’s Ives described the quarter as a “game-changer,” per TradingView News, suggesting that with resilient services and hardware momentum, Apple’s trajectory could redefine tech valuations.

Investors watching from the sidelines may find this an opportune moment to reassess positions, especially as the iPhone 17 cycle continues to outperform. While risks like tariffs and market saturation persist, the consensus among analysts points to a fortified Apple ready to leverage AI for sustained dominance.