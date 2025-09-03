Waymo Takes on Winter: Autonomous Zeekr Vans Set to Navigate Denver and Seattle Streets

Waymo’s Northern Expansion Marks Strategic Push into Challenging Weather Markets

Alphabet’s autonomous vehicle unit Waymo announced Tuesday its plans to expand operations to Denver and Seattle, marking a significant shift in the company’s deployment strategy as it ventures into cities known for challenging weather conditions. These new markets will see the introduction of Waymo’s custom-built Zeekr vans, designed specifically for autonomous ride-hailing services.

The expansion represents Waymo’s first foray into regions that regularly experience snow and ice—conditions that have historically posed significant challenges for autonomous vehicle systems. According to Waymo, both cities will initially see a limited deployment of vehicles for mapping and early testing phases before passenger services become available to the public.

Custom-Built Autonomy Platform Signals Shift from Modified Consumer Vehicles

Waymo’s deployment of the purpose-built Zeekr vans underscores a strategic pivot from the company’s earlier approach of retrofitting existing consumer vehicles like the Jaguar I-Pace and Chrysler Pacifica minivans. These new vehicles, manufactured by Chinese automaker Geely’s premium electric brand Zeekr, were designed from the ground up for autonomous operation.

“The Zeekr vehicles represent the next generation of our autonomous vehicle platform,” said Tekedra Mawakana, co-CEO of Waymo, in a statement shared with TechCrunch. “Their purpose-built design optimizes for rider comfort, safety, and the unique requirements of our Waymo Driver technology.” The company has emphasized that these vehicles feature enhanced sensor arrays specifically calibrated for operation in adverse weather conditions.

Weather Challenges Present Both Risk and Opportunity for Industry Leader

The decision to expand into Denver and Seattle signals Waymo’s confidence in its technology’s ability to handle precipitation and low-visibility conditions—environmental factors that have previously limited autonomous vehicle deployments primarily to sunny regions like Phoenix and parts of California.

Weather has long been considered one of the most significant hurdles for autonomous vehicle technology. Snow can obscure lane markings and alter the appearance of roads, while rain and fog can interfere with the performance of crucial sensors like cameras and lidar. Waymo claims its latest generation of sensor hardware and perception software has made substantial progress in addressing these limitations.

Regulatory Approvals and Timeline Suggest Measured Approach to New Markets

Waymo indicated that it has secured the necessary regulatory approvals to begin operations in both cities, though the timeline for public availability remains flexible. The company plans to first deploy a fleet of vehicles for mapping and data collection, followed by testing with Waymo employees before eventually opening the service to waitlisted members of the public.

“We’re taking a measured approach to these new markets,” said Dmitri Dolgov, Waymo’s other co-CEO, in comments to TechCrunch. “The varying weather conditions in Denver and Seattle provide valuable testing environments that will ultimately strengthen our technology across all operating conditions.”

Competition Intensifies as Autonomous Vehicle Market Matures

Waymo’s expansion comes amid increasing competition in the autonomous vehicle sector. While Waymo has established itself as an early leader with commercial operations in Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, competitors like Cruise (before its recent operational pause), Zoox, and Mobileye have been advancing their own deployment plans.

The Denver and Seattle expansions represent Waymo’s seventh and eighth markets respectively. The company has not disclosed specific rider pricing or fleet size for the new cities, though executives have indicated that services will be priced competitively with existing ride-hailing options.