Waymo Driverless Car Pulled Over for Evading DUI Checkpoint, No Ticket Issued

In a peculiar encounter that underscores the evolving challenges of integrating autonomous vehicles into everyday traffic enforcement, police in San Bruno, California, recently pulled over a driverless Waymo vehicle after it executed an illegal U-turn during a DUI checkpoint operation. The incident, which occurred late last week, involved officers spotting the white Jaguar SUV abruptly turning around in a no-U-turn zone, seemingly to avoid the sobriety checkpoint ahead. With no human driver inside, the officers activated their lights and sirens, prompting the vehicle to pull over safely.

According to reports, the Waymo car complied with the stop, but the absence of a driver left law enforcement puzzled on how to proceed. Officers contacted Waymo’s remote support team via the vehicle’s communication system, explaining the violation. However, under current California law, citations for moving violations require a human driver to be issued, leaving the police unable to ticket the autonomous system.

Regulatory Gaps in Autonomous Enforcement

This event highlights a significant gap in traffic laws designed for an era of human-operated vehicles. As detailed in a post on SFist, the San Bruno Police Department shared the story on social media, noting that a new state law set to take effect in July 2026 will allow tickets to be issued directly to autonomous vehicle operators like Waymo. Until then, such infractions often go unpunished, raising questions about accountability in the burgeoning field of self-driving technology.

Industry experts point out that this isn’t an isolated quirk. Waymo, a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., has been expanding its robotaxi services across cities like San Francisco, Phoenix, and Los Angeles, logging millions of miles with a strong safety record. Yet, minor traffic violations, such as improper turns or failure to yield, have occasionally surfaced in crash data compiled by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Safety Records and Broader Implications

A review of NHTSA data, as analyzed in a DAM Firm report updated in 2025, shows that Waymo vehicles were involved in 696 incidents over four years, with the majority attributed to human drivers in other vehicles rather than the autonomous systems. In this San Bruno case, the illegal U-turn didn’t result in a collision, but it did spark discussions about software decision-making in dynamic environments like checkpoints.

Critics argue that such lapses could erode public trust, especially as Waymo plans to test in 10 new cities this year, according to PYMNTS.com. Proponents, however, emphasize the overall safety benefits; Waymo’s own safety impact reports claim their driverless cars reduce crashes by up to 85% compared to human drivers in operated areas.

Future of Traffic Law and Tech Integration

The incident also drew attention from online communities, with posts on platforms like Reddit’s r/SelfDrivingCars subreddit debating the NHTSA statistics and calling for faster regulatory updates. As Archyde reported, the viral nature of the police’s Facebook post amplified concerns about legal frameworks needing an overhaul to handle AI-driven mobility.

For industry insiders, this serves as a case study in the tension between innovation and regulation. Waymo has voluntarily shared data showing low fault rates in crashes—only four out of 38 incidents from July 2024 to February 2025 were attributed to their vehicles, per Jalopnik. Still, as autonomous fleets grow, incidents like this U-turn fiasco prompt calls for standardized protocols, perhaps including real-time AI audits or mandatory human overrides in ambiguous scenarios.

Balancing Innovation with Accountability

Looking ahead, California’s upcoming law could set a precedent, enabling fines for companies rather than phantom drivers. This shift might encourage firms like Waymo to refine their algorithms for better compliance with traffic nuances, such as recognizing DUI checkpoints as non-negotiable zones.

Ultimately, while the San Bruno stop ended without incident or citation, it encapsulates the broader push-pull in autonomous vehicle deployment: harnessing technology to enhance safety while ensuring it doesn’t outpace the rules of the road. As more cities adopt these systems, stakeholders from regulators to tech giants will need to collaborate closely to prevent such no-driver dilemmas from becoming commonplace.