Walmart’s OnePay App to Enable Bitcoin and Ethereum Trading

Walmart Inc.’s ambitious push into financial services took a significant leap forward this week with the announcement that its fintech arm, OnePay, is integrating cryptocurrency features into its popular mobile banking app. Backed by the retail giant, OnePay plans to enable users to buy, sell, and hold bitcoin and ethereum directly within the app, marking a bold entry into the volatile world of digital assets. This move, detailed in a recent report by CNBC, positions OnePay as a potential disruptor in the fintech space, blending everyday banking with crypto trading for millions of Walmart shoppers.

The rollout, expected later this year, will leverage technology from Zerohash, a Chicago-based crypto infrastructure provider, to handle trading and custody. OnePay’s app, already a top performer in Apple’s App Store with offerings like high-yield savings, buy-now-pay-later loans, and peer-to-peer payments, aims to evolve into a comprehensive “super app.” Executives at Walmart see this as a way to attract younger, tech-savvy customers who might otherwise turn to specialized platforms like Coinbase or Robinhood.

Strategic Expansion Amid Regulatory Shifts

This crypto integration comes at a time when U.S. regulators are increasingly warming to digital assets, following clearer guidelines from the Securities and Exchange Commission on spot bitcoin ETFs. Sources close to the matter, as reported by Bitcoin Ethereum News, indicate that OnePay has been in discussions with federal overseers to ensure compliance, including robust know-your-customer protocols to mitigate risks like money laundering. Walmart’s history with fintech innovations, such as its earlier partnerships for credit cards and digital wallets, underscores a calculated strategy to embed financial tools into its ecosystem.

Insiders note that the decision builds on Walmart’s prior flirtations with blockchain, including a 2022 patent filing for its own cryptocurrency, as covered by Bloomberg. By partnering with Zerohash, OnePay avoids building its own crypto infrastructure from scratch, a move that could save millions in development costs while accelerating time to market.

Market Implications and Competitive Pressures

The addition of crypto trading could supercharge OnePay’s user base, which already exceeds 10 million downloads. According to posts on X (formerly Twitter), industry observers are buzzing about how this might pressure traditional banks, with one viral thread from Wall St Engine highlighting the app’s potential to convert crypto holdings into fiat seamlessly for in-store purchases. This seamless integration aligns with Walmart’s broader goal of creating a closed-loop financial system, where users manage everything from paychecks to investments without leaving the app.

However, challenges loom. Crypto’s notorious volatility poses risks for Walmart’s brand, which caters to budget-conscious consumers. A report from PYMNTS.com earlier this year noted similar expansions into wireless plans, suggesting OnePay is testing the waters for diversified revenue streams amid slowing retail growth. Analysts estimate that crypto features could generate up to $500 million in annual fees if adoption mirrors that of rivals.

User Adoption and Security Considerations

To drive uptake, OnePay is planning educational resources within the app, including tutorials on blockchain basics, drawing from successful models at firms like Fidelity, which recently expanded ethereum access. Security will be paramount, with Zerohash providing insured custody solutions to protect against hacks—a concern amplified by recent high-profile breaches in the sector.

Early feedback from X users, including fintech enthusiasts, praises the move for democratizing crypto access, potentially bringing it to underserved rural areas where Walmart dominates. Yet, skeptics warn of regulatory hurdles, especially with ongoing debates in Congress over stablecoin oversight.

Long-Term Vision for Fintech Dominance

Looking ahead, Walmart’s investment in OnePay—now majority-owned by the retailer—signals a pivot toward becoming a full-fledged financial powerhouse. Partnerships like the one with Synchrony for credit programs, as detailed in American Banker, illustrate a pattern of aggressive expansion. By 2026, experts predict OnePay could rival apps like Venmo in transaction volume, especially if crypto trading gains traction.

This isn’t just about adding features; it’s about reshaping how everyday Americans interact with money. As one industry insider told CNBC, “Walmart is betting that crypto is the next checking account.” With the rollout imminent, the retail behemoth may soon redefine the boundaries between shopping, banking, and investing.